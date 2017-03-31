World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Attika Architekten
  6. 2016
  7. Emoticon Facade / Attika Architekten

Emoticon Facade / Attika Architekten

  • 15:00 - 31 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Emoticon Facade / Attika Architekten
Save this picture!
Emoticon Facade / Attika Architekten, © Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

© Bart van Hoek © Bart van Hoek © Bart van Hoek © Bart van Hoek +16

Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

From the architect. The town centre of Vathorst, in a new suburban development near Amersfoort, has developed along an existing, scenic ribbon. It is characterized by a lively mix of functions. Together with a library, a theatre and a school, this project with shops and apartments forms a square around a 150 year old oak tree.

Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

The project consists of two buildings that are closely related in architecture, but differ because of their specific conditions. One has an elongated façade along the square, the other is visible from afar, attracting attention with a clock.

Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek

The architecture has a continuous grid of brick piers and white concrete beams. The intersections are decorated, on the clock building the intersections consist of 22 emoticons.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Attika Architekten has worked on the Centre of Vathorst since they designed the Master Plan in 2004. The town centre grows along with the growing amount of people. Phase 1 was completed in 2008. Currently Phase 3 is being constructed.

Save this picture!
© Bart van Hoek
© Bart van Hoek
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Office Buildings The Netherlands
Cite: "Emoticon Facade / Attika Architekten" 31 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867635/emoticon-facade-attika-architekten/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »