  ArchDaily
  News
  Kjellander Sjöberg Designs Four Cross-Laminated Timber Blocks to Enrich the Uppsala Cityscape

Kjellander Sjöberg Designs Four Cross-Laminated Timber Blocks to Enrich the Uppsala Cityscape

Kjellander Sjöberg Designs Four Cross-Laminated Timber Blocks to Enrich the Uppsala Cityscape
Save this picture!
Kjellander Sjöberg Designs Four Cross-Laminated Timber Blocks to Enrich the Uppsala Cityscape, The new buildings feature cross-laminated timber cores, and wooden detailing. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg
The new buildings feature cross-laminated timber cores, and wooden detailing. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg

Swedish architecture firm Kjellander Sjöberg has released images of their proposed new city block to enrich the Swedish city of Uppsala. The four competition-winning residential buildings, known collectively as the Tunet, will feature cross-laminated timber construction and wood detailing, creating an environmentally-friendly addition to the city. 

New public spaces are created by the development for tenant and student use. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg
A family of residential timber buildings redefines the urban landscape. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg
Parks, tree-lined driveways, and open courtyards form a green network. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg
The new buildings feature cross-laminated timber cores, and wooden detailing. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg

Save this picture!
Parks, tree-lined driveways, and open courtyards form a green network. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg
Parks, tree-lined driveways, and open courtyards form a green network. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg

Situated in the Sala Backe region of Uppsala, beside the extensively refurbished Brantingsskolan School, the Tunet development adds to the existing green network within Sala Backe. paths between the four new blocks provide connections between Brantingsskolan and a new park. A dialogue between the new buildings, landscaped paths, and nearby parks will activate a variety of overlapping urban spaces for use by students and tenants throughout the day.

Save this picture!
The new buildings feature cross-laminated timber cores, and wooden detailing. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg
The new buildings feature cross-laminated timber cores, and wooden detailing. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg

Flexibility was central to the design of the residential blocks. All the apartments have rational plans featuring a central functional core and balcony zones which lend themselves to future adaptation. The ground floor will provide generous commercial space, further activating surrounding streets. The blocks will be constructed with a core structure of cross-laminated timber with wood detailing and window hatches, further contributing to an atmospheric and individual cityscape.

Save this picture!
New public spaces are created by the development for tenant and student use. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg
New public spaces are created by the development for tenant and student use. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg

"Sala Backe is a very interesting project, in which both city and developer have high ambitions in terms of urban and architectural quality," said Ola Kjellander, founding partner at Kjellander Sjoberg. "After an intense dialogue process, we feel we really have a project that fits next to Brantingsskolan."

Save this picture!
A family of residential timber buildings redefines the urban landscape. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg
A family of residential timber buildings redefines the urban landscape. Image Courtesy of Kjellander Sjoberg

News via: Kjellander Sjöberg

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Kjellander Sjöberg Designs Four Cross-Laminated Timber Blocks to Enrich the Uppsala Cityscape" 24 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867627/kjellander-sjoberg-designs-four-cross-laminated-timber-blocks-to-enrich-the-uppsala-cityscape/>
