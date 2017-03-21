Roel House / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid

+21

From the architect. The house follows the typology of continuous adjoining, and raises an "H" scheme of two parallel pavilions (parallel to the street, one of them being the front façade) and a third pavilion that connects them. The one closest to the street, contains the collective rooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. Its parallel is located at the bottom of the site, and the volume that connects them contains the bedrooms.

The "H" is completely suspended, overlaid at the bottom of the site (which slope descends towards the street) generating different courtyards between the enclosures.

A lush garden makes its way underneath the house, from the street towards the bottom of the site. Parking lots and a multipurpose workshop are located under the "H". On the roof, we took advantage of the flat level in order to place terraces, gardens and a swimming pool, from where you can also see a good part of Mexico City.