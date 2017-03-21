World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Felipe Assadi
  6. 2013
  7. Roel House / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid

Roel House / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid

  • 11:00 - 21 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Roel House / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid
Save this picture!
Roel House / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid , © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma +21

Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

From the architect. The house follows the typology of continuous adjoining, and raises an "H" scheme of two parallel pavilions (parallel to the street, one of them being the front façade) and a third pavilion that connects them. The one closest to the street, contains the collective rooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. Its parallel is located at the bottom of the site, and the volume that connects them contains the bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Drawing Felipe Assadi
Drawing Felipe Assadi
Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The "H" is completely suspended, overlaid at the bottom of the site (which slope descends towards the street) generating different courtyards between the enclosures.

Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Main Plan
Main Plan
Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

A lush garden makes its way underneath the house, from the street towards the bottom of the site. Parking lots and a multipurpose workshop are located under the "H". On the roof, we took advantage of the flat level in order to place terraces, gardens and a swimming pool, from where you can also see a good part of Mexico City.

Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this picture!
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections
Save this picture!
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Mexico
Cite: "Roel House / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid " [Casa Roel / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + Isaac Broid ] 21 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867622/roel-house-felipe-assadi-plus-francisca-pulido-plus-isaac-broid/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »