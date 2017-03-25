World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Third-Place Proposal for Turkey's Bandirma Park Embeds Public Spaces in an Urban Landscape

Third-Place Proposal for Turkey's Bandirma Park Embeds Public Spaces in an Urban Landscape

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Third-Place Proposal for Turkey's Bandirma Park Embeds Public Spaces in an Urban Landscape
Save this picture!
Third-Place Proposal for Turkey's Bandirma Park Embeds Public Spaces in an Urban Landscape, Courtesy of TARI-Architects
Courtesy of TARI-Architects

In the recently concluded Bandirma Park competition, TARI-Architects in collaboration with Derek Pirozzi Design Workshop LLC, were awarded third prize for their proposed revitalisation of the Turkish city’s ecological core. In light of the competition’s vision of Bandirma as a new innovative hub, the proposal by the two practices combines the central Design Institute with excavated public spaces to minimize the architecture’s footprint on the park and its context.

Under the acronym B.R.E.A.K., or "Bandirma Regeneration As Knowledge," the project’s focal point is the Design Institute – “an operation that will attract a large number of academic gatherings from the Turkish region for hosting exhibitions and research conferences” from its vantage point overlooking the city and harbor.

Courtesy of TARI-Architects Courtesy of TARI-Architects Courtesy of TARI-Architects Courtesy of TARI-Architects +22

Save this picture!
Courtesy of TARI-Architects
Courtesy of TARI-Architects

“B.R.E.A.K. is an urban heart, a center for the people, a landmark for the city and a symbol for environmentally sensitive resolution,” explain the design team in their project description.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of TARI-Architects
Courtesy of TARI-Architects

In addition to the institute, the bulk of public programs are embedded within the landscape by means of canyon-like arteries which form connections between the existing neighboring urban context. The resulting public square hosts concerts, seasonal markets, and various exhibitions, while the carved axes serve as the park’s central commercial and retail area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of TARI-Architects
Courtesy of TARI-Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of TARI-Architects
Courtesy of TARI-Architects

The design stems from the practices’ desire for an “architecture of humility,” which follows the natural characteristics of the land, minimizing the imposition of the manmade.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of TARI-Architects
Courtesy of TARI-Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of TARI-Architects
Courtesy of TARI-Architects

Celebrating social interaction and sustainability, the Bandirma Park proposal by TARI-Architects and Derek Pirozzi Design Workshop would offer a means of outdoor recreation, environmental education, and community engagement, coupled with passive design strategies and energy preservation. The proposal’s identity relies on the melding of traditional vernacular and contemporary Turkish ideals, in order to maintain cultural authenticity alongside new urban development.

News via Derek Pirozzi Design Workshop LLC

Openact Architecture Envisages Ecologically-Driven Research Park As Bandirma's Future Hub

See the winning proposal in the Bandirma Park competition here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Osman Bari. "Third-Place Proposal for Turkey's Bandirma Park Embeds Public Spaces in an Urban Landscape" 25 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867583/third-place-proposal-for-turkeys-bandirma-park-embeds-public-spaces-in-an-urban-landscape/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »