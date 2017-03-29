World
  7. CANANA L.A. Brew Pub / Martin Lejarraga

CANANA L.A. Brew Pub / Martin Lejarraga

  • 11:00 - 29 March, 2017
CANANA L.A. Brew Pub / Martin Lejarraga
CANANA L.A. Brew Pub / Martin Lejarraga, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos +23

  • Architects

    Martin Lejarraga

  • Location

    Calle Antonio Pascual, 26, 30390 La Aljorra, Murcia, Spain

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

From the architect. CANANA L.A is a young couple who have launched a company dedicated to the production, bottling and sale of different kinds of beer.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

CANANA is located in La Aljorra, L.A., a small village in the south-east of Spain, which can be reached by roads with echoes of Los Angeles, surrounded by a landscape which resembles its palms with the hills of Santa Monica in the distance.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

CANANA L.A is an adventure; a beer made with attention and love in a former agricultural tools warehouse, which was built by their family and friends: the friends were masons, the father electrical installer and the godfather the carpenter. And that is why it is that way.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Plan
Plan
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Axonometric
Axonometric
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

CANANA L.A is a good beer full of interesting shades in its flavor; and a friendly bar, nice and cosy.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Cite: "CANANA L.A. Brew Pub / Martin Lejarraga" 29 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867582/canana-la-brew-pub-martin-lejarraga/>
