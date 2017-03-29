CANANA L.A. Brew Pub / Martin Lejarraga

+23

Architects Martin Lejarraga

Location Calle Antonio Pascual, 26, 30390 La Aljorra, Murcia, Spain

Area 220.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs David Frutos

From the architect. CANANA L.A is a young couple who have launched a company dedicated to the production, bottling and sale of different kinds of beer.

CANANA is located in La Aljorra, L.A., a small village in the south-east of Spain, which can be reached by roads with echoes of Los Angeles, surrounded by a landscape which resembles its palms with the hills of Santa Monica in the distance.

CANANA L.A is an adventure; a beer made with attention and love in a former agricultural tools warehouse, which was built by their family and friends: the friends were masons, the father electrical installer and the godfather the carpenter. And that is why it is that way.

CANANA L.A is a good beer full of interesting shades in its flavor; and a friendly bar, nice and cosy.