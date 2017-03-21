World
i

i

i

h

House Au Yeung / Tribe Studio Architects

  • 17:00 - 21 March, 2017
House Au Yeung / Tribe Studio Architects
House Au Yeung / Tribe Studio Architects, © Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

From the architect. A modest, but well constructed, 1930s bungalow in a leafy Sydney suburban area is adapted for the times by Tribe Studio with a garden pavilion and a series of decorative flourishes, reducing its footprint and accommodating the new program in an extended gable roof form. 

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The original house was well built and charming, with more than a touch of whimsy in its presentation: herringbone brick gables, a glorious brick sunburst over the door that is now reflected in the new rear extension, and a bit of Tudor detailing. However, siting, planning and energy efficiency were poor. 

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Our brief asked for the house to be converted to suit the lifestyle of a young family. That gave us the opportunity to address the garden more fully, to explore the character of the house and the character of the area, which is predominantly decorated single storey houses in beautiful leafy gardens. 

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The reworked house is studiously compact, and yet it delivers on a big suburban brief - multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, and living spaces. Its small footprint and single storey expression preserve the sense of small house within an established garden, consistent with the other houses in the area and enhancing the streetscape. 

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The rear is treated with as much care, attention and whimsy as the original decorative brickwork front facade, reflecting the inversion of suburban values from ‘best face forward to street’ to focus on the leisure of the back garden and entertaining areas.

Elevations
Elevations

Form making is subtle - a ridge extended to create a gable, housing two new bedrooms a bathroom and a rumpus. Dormer windows sit back from the key elevations, facing side boundaries. 

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Materiality is preserved - a celebration of decorative brickwork, lichen-covered roof tiles . We honored the heritage fabric of this house by using a level of quality and detailing in the new back garden elevation. The brick sunburst on the front appears in the new rear elevation, lead light windows to the front morph into steel framed windows at the rear. It is a kind of material palette call and response between the public and private faces of the building. Solid brass and marble hardware used throughout the house is from Tribe Studio’s collaboration, BITPART, designed and made in Australia. www.bitpart.com.au. 

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

In terms of sustainability, the key move here was clever planning, flexibility of use, and a light touch. The footprint of the house has been reduced, and new accommodation is shoe-horned into a roof extension. Small room sizes respect the original order of the house, while adding multiple uses, and it now has photovoltaic cells, water collection tanks, hydronic heating system, high thermal mass, and well functioning cross ventilation.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "House Au Yeung / Tribe Studio Architects" 21 Mar 2017. ArchDaily.
