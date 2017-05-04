World
House in Mantiqueira / Una Arquitetos

House in Mantiqueira / Una Arquitetos
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

  • Architects

    Una Arquitetos

  • Location

    São Bento do Sapucaí, SP, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Cristiane Muniz, Fábio Valentim, Fernanda Barbara, Fernando Viégas

  • Team

    Bruno Gondo, Carolina Klocker, Eduardo Martorelli, Igor Cortinove, Jimmy Liendo Terán, Joaquin Gak, Marcos Bresser, Marie Lartigue, Marta Onofre, Pedro Ivo, Roberto Galvão, Rodrigo Carvalho Pereira

  • Area

    545.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

  • Construction

    AUM Construções

  • Structure

    Cia de Projetos

  • Producing and Assembling the Steel Structure

    Alufer

  • Installations

    Pessoa e Zamaro

  • Waterproofing

    Proassp

  • Lightning Design

    Ricardo Heder

  • Landscaping

    Luisa Mellis
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. The house is built on top of Mantiqueira, a 500 km mountain range that crosses the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.  

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Its site is almost totally surrounded by woods, placed in an existing glade, gently sloping and facing a stream.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Planta - Cobertura
Planta - Cobertura
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Project’s main intention is to establish multiple dialogues with the site and its many views across the uneven and astonishing landscape. 

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

A concrete shear wall construction, conforming the ground floor level, aimed to acomodate itself to the land slope. It defines a platform, detaching from the upper bound, rising, and folding itself in order to create a patio, wich connects two bedrooms, living and dining room, kitchen and storage area.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Perpendicular and suspended over the structure below, a second volume accomodates two bedrooms at each end and a studio with a terrace, each with diferents openings orientations. The waggon metallic structure, supported by two concrete pilars, covers a 12 meters span above the patio, both rooms corresponding to the structure cantilever. It was brought to the ground in small pieces, easily assembled and welded on the ground and finally suspended by crane (in exact 15 minutes), avoiding undesirable temporary structures and impacts on the site.

Axonométrica
Axonométrica

Corte
Corte

Between the platform and the suspended waggon, was designed a open terrace deck, with aquatic gardens and a swimming-pool. This level is also the same as the nearest treetops. Here, as well as at severals others points of the house, spaces were created within their dialogue with the natural context.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Brazil
Cite: "House in Mantiqueira / Una Arquitetos" [Casa na Mantiqueira / Una Arquitetos] 04 May 2017. ArchDaily.
