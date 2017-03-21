World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Visiting the Taj Mahal: Regular People vs. Architects

Visiting the Taj Mahal: Regular People vs. Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Visiting the Taj Mahal: Regular People vs. Architects
Save this picture!
Visiting the Taj Mahal: Regular People vs. Architects, Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

A degree in architecture teaches you to see the world differently. For confirmation of this fact, look no further than the poor souls who have accompanied an architect on vacation—people who, at some point between being dragged far outside of their destination city to visit some apparently exemplary office buildings, and stopping for hours to photograph structural details, probably started to question their companion's sanity.

But what happens when an architect visits the Taj Mahal? The experience of being in the presence of this wonder of the modern world must surely be so humbling that even can do no more than stand in awe like any regular person... right?

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters.

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or visit their website.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: The Leewardists. "Visiting the Taj Mahal: Regular People vs. Architects" 21 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867565/visiting-the-taj-mahal-regular-people-vs-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »