World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Carmody Groarke’s Cliff-Top Seaside Hotel Secures Planning Approval

Carmody Groarke’s Cliff-Top Seaside Hotel Secures Planning Approval

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Carmody Groarke’s Cliff-Top Seaside Hotel Secures Planning Approval
Save this picture!
Carmody Groarke’s Cliff-Top Seaside Hotel Secures Planning Approval , Model of the proposed new building from above. Image © Carmody Groarke
Model of the proposed new building from above. Image © Carmody Groarke

Carmody Groarke’s competition winning design for a new hotel retreat on Burgh Island off the coast of Devon, UK, has received planning approval, clearing the way for the dramatic structure to begin construction. The cliff-top “Pool House” will join the Grade-II listed art deco Burgh Island Hotel in providing accommodation to adventurous visitors, offering panoramic views of the of the Bantham Estuary and the hotel’s Mermaid Pool, an outdoor seawater pool and private beach for hotel guests.

Model of the proposed new building, viewed from the mermaid pool. Image © Carmody Groarke Model of the proposed new building. Image © Carmody Groarke View of the proposed hotel suite from above, looking over the mermaid pool. Image © Carmody Groarke View of the Burgh Island Hotel from the mainland. Image © Carmody Groarke +6

Save this picture!
View of the proposed hotel suite from above, looking over the mermaid pool. Image © Carmody Groarke
View of the proposed hotel suite from above, looking over the mermaid pool. Image © Carmody Groarke

Commissioned by Burgh Island Ltd, the project will provide the island with additional accommodation space without requiring the historic hotel, built in 1929, to be altered. Envisioned as an inhabited bridge, the retreat will consist of a series of interconnected rooms that complete the sculptural profile of the eroded mud-stone sea cliffs and frame unique views of the sea and island landscape.

Save this picture!
Model of the proposed new building. Image © Carmody Groarke
Model of the proposed new building. Image © Carmody Groarke
Save this picture!
Model of the proposed new building, viewed from the mermaid pool. Image © Carmody Groarke
Model of the proposed new building, viewed from the mermaid pool. Image © Carmody Groarke

“We are delighted to have achieved planning for this very special project, which will be now realised as an important part of the client’s vision for the environmental, cultural, and economic livelihood of this unique place,” said Andy Groarke, Director of Carmody Groarke.

Save this picture!
Plan of Burgh Island with the propsed new building. Image © Carmody Groarke
Plan of Burgh Island with the propsed new building. Image © Carmody Groarke
Save this picture!
View of the Burgh Island Hotel from the mainland. Image © Carmody Groarke
View of the Burgh Island Hotel from the mainland. Image © Carmody Groarke

Carmody Groarke is collaborating with Paul Batty of Price & Myers (Structural Engineers) and West Country landscape consultants Westley Design to realize the project. As part of its planning confirmation, the South West Design Review Panel mandated the design be delivered to the highest standards, ensuring it will become a world-class building upon completion.

The Burgh Island Hotel suite is expected to begin construction in late 2017.

Learn more about the project here.

News via Carmody Groarke.

Carmody Groarke Selected to Design Cliff-Top Hotel Retreat on UK's South Coast

London-based firm Carmody Groarke has been selected to design a standalone hotel suite on Burgh Island, a tidal island on the South Devon coast. Commissioned by Burgh Island Ltd, the owners of the site's eponymous Grade-II listed art deco hotel, the new standalone "Pool House" suite sits atop the island's cliffs offering customers generous views of the Bantham Estuary and the hotel's Mermaid Pool, an outdoor seawater pool and private beach for hotel guests.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Carmody Groarke’s Cliff-Top Seaside Hotel Secures Planning Approval " 20 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867550/carmody-groarkes-cliff-top-seaside-hotel-secures-planning-approval-devon-uk/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »