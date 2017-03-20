Carmody Groarke’s Cliff-Top Seaside Hotel Secures Planning Approval

Save this picture! Model of the proposed new building from above. Image © Carmody Groarke

Carmody Groarke’s competition winning design for a new hotel retreat on Burgh Island off the coast of Devon, UK, has received planning approval, clearing the way for the dramatic structure to begin construction. The cliff-top “Pool House” will join the Grade-II listed art deco Burgh Island Hotel in providing accommodation to adventurous visitors, offering panoramic views of the of the Bantham Estuary and the hotel’s Mermaid Pool, an outdoor seawater pool and private beach for hotel guests.

Save this picture! View of the proposed hotel suite from above, looking over the mermaid pool. Image © Carmody Groarke

Commissioned by Burgh Island Ltd, the project will provide the island with additional accommodation space without requiring the historic hotel, built in 1929, to be altered. Envisioned as an inhabited bridge, the retreat will consist of a series of interconnected rooms that complete the sculptural profile of the eroded mud-stone sea cliffs and frame unique views of the sea and island landscape.

Save this picture! Model of the proposed new building. Image © Carmody Groarke

Save this picture! Model of the proposed new building, viewed from the mermaid pool. Image © Carmody Groarke

“We are delighted to have achieved planning for this very special project, which will be now realised as an important part of the client’s vision for the environmental, cultural, and economic livelihood of this unique place,” said Andy Groarke, Director of Carmody Groarke.

Save this picture! Plan of Burgh Island with the propsed new building. Image © Carmody Groarke

Save this picture! View of the Burgh Island Hotel from the mainland. Image © Carmody Groarke

Carmody Groarke is collaborating with Paul Batty of Price & Myers (Structural Engineers) and West Country landscape consultants Westley Design to realize the project. As part of its planning confirmation, the South West Design Review Panel mandated the design be delivered to the highest standards, ensuring it will become a world-class building upon completion.

The Burgh Island Hotel suite is expected to begin construction in late 2017.

News via Carmody Groarke.