120 Hours Announces Winners of Its 2017 Competition, "The Way of the Buyi"

International student architecture competition 120 Hours has announced the winners of its 2017 competition, “The Way of the Buiy.” For this year’s edition of the challenge, which gives participants just 5 days from the announcement of the brief to its deadline to conceive a project, students were asked to design a 100-square-meter building housing a canteen and library for the LiangMeng school complex, located in the rural area of Puan City, China.

This year’s competition saw 3024 participants from 79 countries across the globe, with winners selected by a jury consisting of Jan Olav Jensen, Chiara Sala, Tran Kinh Manh, Angela Gigliotti, Fabio Gigone and Christian Hermansen Cordua. For the first time ever, the winning project will be constructed, after further development alongside the 120 Hours team. The building is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

Winner

IN’N’OUT VILLAGE / Agnieszka Kołacińska and Jakub Andrzejewski; Warsaw University of Technology, Poland

“The winner has an original and sophisticated answer to a task that has been solved countless times before,” said the jury of Kołacińska and Andrzejewski’s scheme. “In addition to its advanced position and concept, it is in a high degree seen through the eyes of the users, the children, maybe more so than any of the other proposals.»

Save this picture! 120 HOURS Project Manager, Seweryn Zawada (left), awarded the first prize diploma to Agenieszka Kołacińska (middle) and Jakub Andrzejewski (right) in a surprise visit Sunday evening. Image Courtesy of 120 Hours

Honorable Mentions

JIAN / Sebastian Uthaug, Ingrid Jordheim; Bergen School of Architecture, Norway

Rich & Simple / Troung Cong, Vogel Elias; ENSA Strasbourg, France

The Process / Karolina Pajnowska, Magdalena Osiniak; Lund University of Technology, ETH Zürich, Poland

Converge/Diverge / Kaitlin Dale, Cameron Blake Costley, John Ferguson; University of Calgary, Canada

In Between / Maxime Eon, Sacha Lorand; Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Architecture de Versailles, France

The Storage / Ilinca Andreea Pop, Maria Ghement, Ioana Iacob; Facultatea de Architectura ”Ion Mincu”, Romania

Lantern Library / Valentin Karl August Dürselen, Kaspar Jamme, Milan Johannes Loebner; Bauhaus Universität Weimar, Germany

Food of Knowledge / Sarah Oudrhiri, Lauren Nony; Faculté d’architecture, d’ingénierie architecturale, d’urbanisme (LOCI), Belgium

Let’s Enhance Community / Ignacio Navarro Soriano, David Meana González; Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid ETSAM, Spain

Steps of Liangmeng / Marta Szczepanska, Edyta Milczarek; TU Delft, Poland

720 Hours International Architecture Student Workshop / Ane Villaverde García, Julia Díaz Beca, Fernando Cruzado Sallago; Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Sevilla, Spain

