De Componist / HVE Architecten

+16

Other participants Woonzorg Nederland,

Constructor Kanters TBI More Specs Less Specs

Senior Housing De Componist

The large housing block ‘De Componist’, designed by HVE Architecten, is situated in a park area. The green-grey slate cladding and the sand coloured masonry of the building’s base result in a natural look that blends well with its green surroundings.

The project consists of a mix of 175 regular and social housing apartments, divided in group housing with common spaces and apartments for people over 55 years of age.

On the north side the lot of 30 x 200 meters borders on a forest strip that is part of the old forest ‘Meer en Bos’. On the other side the project is adjacent to a sports field and a primary school. The entire building envelope has been translated into a composition of volumes that form one continuous building with a multitude of semi-public spaces and vistas. Each volume is clearly defined by a draped shell of green-grey slate cladding. Within this framework the side walls, access galleries and private balconies are located. Through the use of different building heights, the view from the adjacent neighbourhood to the forest is maintained. The trees remain visible above the lower volumes.

A three story high cut-out in one of the central volumes creates a public route for pedestrians and a direct view to the forest strip on the other side of the building.

This cut-out space, which is illuminated by lighted surfaces in the wall and ceiling, forms the central point of a large (semi) public space on which all main entrances of the building complex are situated. Through the overlap of the passageway and the entrance area, a place of social activity, a lively urban space has been created.

The entrances, the openings in the slate cladded facade skin and other special elements in the building complex have been cladded with copper coloured metal sheets, creating a uniform architectural language and orientation markers for the tenants and visitors of the senior housing complex.