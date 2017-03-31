World
  Mosman House / Rolf Ockert Design

Mosman House / Rolf Ockert Design

  • 19:00 - 31 March, 2017
Mosman House / Rolf Ockert Design
Mosman House / Rolf Ockert Design, © Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

© Luke Butterly

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

From the architect. Seen from the street the house appears minimal.

Set on a large block falling towards the harbour beach reserve many layers of living spaces are revealed as one progresses through the house. 

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

Private rooms, sauna and gym are housed in the southern pavilion, opened to natural air and light via a landscaped courtyard, also revealing some of the rock all this depends on.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The family spaces are in the northern pavilion, connected to its southern counterpart by a walkway framed with sculptural copper fins filtering the light and allowing glimpses.

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

The kitchen and dining are on the top floor, while below the entry level, due to the steep fall of the site now sitting high, offering fantastic views.

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

Below this the large living room, empowered by the topography to a dramatic double height space, reaching to the reserve via a large deck, sunken fire pit and waterfall edge pool. 

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

In addition to the nowadays mandatory sustainability measures such as Rainwater tank, high level insulation, low energy lighting etc the house has been, from its initial concept design, conceived to minimise energy use. The grouping of rooms around the courtyard plays an important role by providing provides significant exposure to natural light and air flow to all living rooms, minimising the need for use of airconditioning and artificial lights. The provided cross ventilation will make the use of air-conditioning unnecessary for all but a few days in the year. The high-mass solid construction in conjunction with the ubiquitous planting contributes to a natural control of the micro-climate. 

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

A green roof is not only pleasant to look onto but also efficiently insulates the roof while at the same time greatly increasing the landscaped area.

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

The glazing, indispensable in order to connect the house visually to its magnificent setting, has been restricted to the North and South facades and relies on the latest low-e and double glazing technology. The articulation of the facades optimises natural shading in summer while maximising solar gain in winter.

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

Heating is provided by way of an energy efficient low-heat under floor gas hydronic system, providing gentle background heat throughout the living areas. 

© Luke Butterly
© Luke Butterly

A battery system harnesses the solar generated electricity, effectively making the house energy independent.

