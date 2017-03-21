World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. Belgium
  5. de Jong Gortemaker Algra Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Parking Garage Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc / de Jong Gortemaker Algra + Modulo architects

Parking Garage Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc / de Jong Gortemaker Algra + Modulo architects

  • 03:00 - 21 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Parking Garage Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc / de Jong Gortemaker Algra + Modulo architects
Save this picture!
Parking Garage Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc / de Jong Gortemaker Algra + Modulo architects, © Lieven van Landschoot
© Lieven van Landschoot

© Lieven van Landschoot © Lieven van Landschoot © Lieven van Landschoot © Lieven van Landschoot +65

  • Client

    Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc

  • Contractor

    Delens-Cit Blaton-Thiran 

  • Adviser

    ELLYPS
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lieven van Landschoot
© Lieven van Landschoot

From the architect. De Jong Gortemaker Algra, together with architecture firm Modulo, based in Brussels, and engineering firm Ellyps, designed a staff parking garage with a capacity of 985 cars for Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels. This resulted in a fluent structure integrated with the site.

Save this picture!
© Lieven van Landschoot
© Lieven van Landschoot

Parking garages are often labeled as mere functional industrial buildings rather than being referred to as inspiring architecture. Yet the parking garage is often the first place of contact with, in this case, the hospital and should therefore serve as a warm welcome for the visitors. This parking project at Saint-Luc is made into a positive first encounter, by selecting natural materials, providing abundant daylight and emphasizing contextual connection.

Save this picture!
© Lieven van Landschoot
© Lieven van Landschoot
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Lieven van Landschoot
© Lieven van Landschoot

The Parking Garage
In a rather loose assemblage of hospital buildings, residential buildings and parking area, we designed a parking garage, both clear and attractive, that is skillfully embedded in the topography, thereby structuring the site. On top of three underground parking decks, the two above ground decks of the building, bridge the terrain gradient between street level and the green roof, where a garden connects to the adjacent residences.  

Save this picture!
© Lieven van Landschoot
© Lieven van Landschoot
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Lieven van Landschoot
© Lieven van Landschoot

We challenged ourselves to also make the underground decks clear and pleasant.  By introducing a sinuous ‘canyon’ encompassing the garage that allows light and air to reach even the lowest deck. Natural light and this (eventually green) canyon-wall contribute to orientation and ensure a positive experience for the user. The facades, made of meandering hardwood slats (FSC), naturally relate to the character of the canyon. An appealing building, nicely embedded and with added value for the user is the result.  

The structure is calculated in view of a potential building on top of the parking garage.

Save this picture!
© Lieven van Landschoot
© Lieven van Landschoot
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Parking Belgium
Cite: "Parking Garage Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc / de Jong Gortemaker Algra + Modulo architects" 21 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867487/parking-garage-cliniques-universitaires-saint-luc-de-jong-gortemaker-algra-plus-modulo-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »