Trio House / AXIS Architects

+14

Architects AXIS Architects

Location Suji-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Architect in Charge Myungchurl Pang

Design Team Pillsoon Hwang, Jonggeun Jeong

Area 202.96 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Sun Namgoong

Manufacturers Loading...

Interior Design Changjin Shon

Structure RC structure

Construction Dongkyoung

Structural Engineer Eun Structural eng.

MEP Engineer Taein Engineering Inc.

Civil Engineer C.G Engineering & Consulting Co., Ltd.

Total Floor Area 451.56 sqm

Exterior Finish Limestone, Granite Stone, Red Cedar Louver More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. It is a design plan which suggests method to live efficiently and affluently with sharing three generations in one house. I have thought the moment when I encountered client for the first time. The client planned to build a house for leaving children and children who go to studying abroad, grandchild’s favorable color that is pink without attention about question, “why do you make house in which two people will live so largely?”, and with intention which they can live together, provided they have place to live.

House is located near Mt. Gwanggyo that is situated on the West of Suji, Yongin-si. Site has been constructed with 4 meter higher than the front road, which is a place where Low Mountain on the South is spread and nature communication very tasteful. Due to law’s restriction of natural greens area (20% of the building to land ratio), it has been planned to build 3rd floor which has been unused in current detached house by suggesting space that generation can share in cross section rather than spreading on one floor. With this site condition, the first floor will be made for parents’ residential space and all family’s space, and the second floor made for leaving children and children who go to studying abroad, which independent residence is possible. With the intervening space in cross section, it can make connection between parents and their children to communicate actively by raising and failing through stairs. The third floor will be created for space (Library and AV room) in which family members can share according to their life style, so that it will make them experience various life values.

Outer volume of the house can make indentations by coming in and out instead of not located in straight line, and this composite comes to each floor with various expressions. Small garden will be made on the first floor which is connected to yard, and space between the second and third floor made to connect with balcony, add depth in the space at the same time while separating function, and attract communication between human and human or human and nature.

Daughter and son who doubted for this plan have really expressed their desire to live in the house together after the completion. It is a piece of good news. Single and double households have been increased and living pattern in Korea has been changed due to appearance of “Single Korea”. However, different generations that have different life style will become one family under the same roof through direct and indirect experience.