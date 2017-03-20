The Bridge / HAO Design

+46

Architects HAO Design

Location Tainan, East District, Tainan City, Taiwan

Area 785.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hey!Cheese

Manufacturers Loading...

Interior Design HAO Design More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Mr. Wang enjoys his life, so he has a clear idea of what he wants from his home. For his family, only the best would do. Mr. Wang approached HAO Design with a blueprint for a beautiful future, and this got everyone’s eyes glistening with anticipation. The east-facing front building gives soothing warmth in the morning hours, while the rear building, which faces west, provides mellow, laid-back afternoons. The Wang family cares deeply for each other, so in order to complete their beautiful vision of a new life; they finally decided to build a bridge to connect them together.

To make sure the expansiveness of the home does not add distance within the family, HAO Design chose to use the available space to its full. Walking into the main entrance, there is now a staircase leading to the second floor. The front building serves as an open-concept kitchen, while the rear building is a great library. Further extension establishes a perfect setting for the desired meeting point. A strategically placed window at the corner allows a glance –across the wooden bridge – to know that one’s comforting partner is there in the reading room. From the library, a look into the kitchen – from which culinary aromas entice – shows the beauty of everyday activity.

Unique outdoor scenery, the semi open-air glass eaves, and retro siding all contribute to transform the bridge into a Southern garden during the day, where its dancing foliage transports the beholder into another place and time. At dusk, as the sconces light up, a

European country atmosphere begins to emerge. While doing volunteer medical work in Africa, Mr. Wang was given a variety of folk collectibles. They now adorn this lovely, quiet vista and enrich it with unspeakable meaning.

The roomy, open-concept kitchen has a generously-sized island. This gives Mrs. Wang, an expert cook, easy access to her favorite foods and tastes. At the end of the long corridor, the “palace of wisdom” hides behind a half-closed glass door, and the red- brick arch echoes the preceding bridge. Arriving at the fifth floor, one is greeted with a green tea-colored sliding door that opens to a Japanese-style living room. Thus, in a departure from convention, meeting places have been conceived for every floor. The semi open-air scheme results in superb daylighting for the inter-building bridge, merging seamlessly with an inviting outdoor cooking area. Along one side is a painting studio, permeated with a deeply artistic atmosphere, where this gifted family can unleash their inner creativity.

If communal space adds a sense of warmth and communication, then with a closed door, individual rooms become places for time alone. The older son’s bedroom, featuring grey-green walls and a wall-sized wardrobe in the style of American lockers, reflects the sunny disposition of a healthy athlete; whereas the individuality of the younger son is sketched out with the industrial-style ceiling light installed above the head of the bed – a symbol of a bold, new generation. In the master bedroom, instead of a bed for two, two single-sized beds have been chosen, as they more aptly complement Mr. and Mrs. Wang’s routine. The vibrantly colored decorative pillows can be freely mixed and matched according to the spirit of the season, while connecting couches on each side offer personal reading zones. Since the Wang family cherishes their memories, aged photos and paintings fondly accumulated over the years allow those old stories to converse with their new surroundings, and help precious mementos find a new home.