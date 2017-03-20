World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. L’EAU design
  6. 2016
  Nonhyun Matryoshka / L'EAU design

Nonhyun Matryoshka / L'EAU design

  20:00 - 20 March, 2017
Nonhyun Matryoshka / L’EAU design
Nonhyun Matryoshka / L’EAU design, © Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

© Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan +32

  • Architects

    L’EAU design

  • Location

    18-2, Nonhyun-Dong, Gangnam-Gu - Seoul, Seoul, South Korea

  • Architect in Charge

    Kim Dong-jin

  • Design Team

    Lee Sanghak, Ju Ikhyeon, Jung Donghui, Park Haein, Yoon Jihye, Kwon Jungyeol, Kim Minji

  • Area

    280.26 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Kim Yongkwan

  • Structure Engineer

    SDM Structural Engineering

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer

    HANA Consulting Engineers Co.,LTD.

  • Construction supervision

    L’EAU design Co., Ltd.
© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

From the architect. Nonhyun Matryoshka is located in a residential area of four to five-story buildings, situated deep within Gangnam’s main street. Existing housing developments usually require closed boundaries to prevent an invasion of privacy. However, new neighbourhood living facilities desire demarcation in order to populate each domain with its own distinctive features, as these spaces are made up of many diverse programs. As such, it has been planned to mark this duality.

© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

The site is rectangular with pyramidal frame, tapering at the top due to setback regulations. A hard crust has been built here to make the internal space flexible. This crust becomes a structure which includes a boundary within a boundary, becoming smaller and overlapping at the top. Just like the Russian doll Matryoshka, it is a repeating and overlapping “object within a similar object”.

Diagram
Diagram

Forming a flexible layer of air, this provides not only a room to continuously create private narratives within its scope, but also the privacy demanded by both this building and the surrounding houses. This creates a mise en obyme that keeps creating a box-in-a-box and a story-in-a-story, as if parallel mirrors place us within an endless infinite relationship. Although a building can be said to externally form a boundary, self-enclosed and set apart from surrounding buildings in a residential area, it has to become “Matryoshka”, inclusive of its own private landscape.

© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture South Korea
