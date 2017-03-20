World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. China
  5. OPEN Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Tsinghua Ocean Center / OPEN Architecture

Tsinghua Ocean Center / OPEN Architecture

  • 09:00 - 20 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tsinghua Ocean Center / OPEN Architecture
Save this picture!
Tsinghua Ocean Center / OPEN Architecture, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © ZHANG Chao +44

  • Architects

    OPEN Architecture

  • Location

    Shenzhen, China

  • Architect in Charge

    LI Hu, HUANG Wenjing

  • Design Team

    Victor Quiros, ZHAO Yao, ZHANG Hanyang, ZHOU Tingting, YAN Dihua, ZHOU Xiaochen, QIAO Shawei, ZHANG Chang, QI Zhengdong, Joshua Parker, CHEN Chen, Laurence Chan, JIN Boan

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Iwan Baan, ZHANG Chao

  • Local Design Institute

    Shenzhen Institute of Building Research Co., Ltd

  • Client

    Graduate School at Shenzhen, Tsinghua University

  • Building Area

    15,884 m2

  • Land Area

    2,439 m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Tsinghua Ocean Center, a laboratory and office building for the newly established deep-ocean research base of Tsinghua University, is located at the eastern end of Tsinghua graduate school campus in Shenzhen Xili University Town, and right next to the main campus entrance. 

Save this picture!
© ZHANG Chao
© ZHANG Chao
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Instant university towns are recent Chinese urbanization in epitome: far away from city centers, these isolated urban archipelagos are often over scaled, lack of humanistic concern and its related services. With the opportunity of designing Ocean Center, the last building on this campus, we hope the new building will participate in the campus life with a brand-new attitude and present possibilities that rarely existed before. This is a building with an open and welcoming atmosphere, while the injected public spaces encourage all the staff and students to participate and socialize; It is a building where intelligent brains may encounter each other and inter-disciplinary communication happens naturally. 

Save this picture!
Vertical Campus Design Concept
Vertical Campus Design Concept

The design takes the organization of public spaces within the overall campus as a starting point. Instead of terminating the campus' main axis on the plan, the building folds the axis to extend it upwards, with abundant public spaces injected along the way. The conventional quad typology for university campuses is re-interpreted here, to form a lively vertical quad system. Meanwhile, the semi-autonomous yet interdependent relationship among the research centers can be visualized in this vertical campus - a shared public level is sandwiched in between every two research centers. Conference room, brain-storming area, exhibition space, study rooms, cafés and other facilities can all be found in these shared levels. Furthermore, within each research center, the labs and offices are separated by a vertical gap, with stairs connecting different horizontal and vertical public spaces together. As time goes by, the plants in these shared spaces will flourish and extend the greenery on the ground all the way up to the roof garden at 60-meter high. The roof garden has a small open air theater which will be a very special panorama viewing platform in the campus, where one may not only enjoy the views of distant mountains and changes of the sky, but also glimpses of giraffes in Shenzhen Wildlife Zoo not too far away.

Save this picture!
© ZHANG Chao
© ZHANG Chao
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© ZHANG Chao
© ZHANG Chao

Hidden underneath the entry plaza, there is a deep-sea research tank, the most unique lab of this center. Three concrete cone-shaped skylights bring natural lights from different directions down to the basement, while forming abstract sculptures for the entry plaza. Round-windows on the concrete walls of the meeting rooms recall the memories of ships. The brise soleil on the façade is organized according to “ocean” by Debussy, varying its angles to produce a symphony of light play every day. The blue soffit colors of the public floors gradually change from deep color below to lighter ones above, not unlike the ocean with different light appearances at different depth.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The architectural language of the building is born out of the local climate of Shenzhen. Abundant semi-outdoor spaces regulate the micro-climate of the building, while the thin-slab typology maximizes the potential of natural ventilation. Densely and carefully placed exterior shading device efficiently cut down the heat gain, yet still offers good views for the lab and offices. Passive strategies are adopted whenever possible to lower the energy consumption. Exposed structural concrete provides a long-lasting and maintenance free exterior finish, in direct contrast with its stucco-ed neighbors.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© ZHANG Chao
© ZHANG Chao

The mechanical rooms and shafts required for the laboratories, together with the vertical structural cores, are organized at both ends of the building, which then delivers the various building mechanical systems horizontally through the ceilings of the central corridor to different laboratories. This configuration leaves the research floors open and allows flexible re-partition should alternative future changes be needed. The research labs are planned according to a basic module. Offices and ancillary spaces are arranged in vicinity, to offer scientists both quietness and convenience.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Laboratory Research Center Offices China
Cite: "Tsinghua Ocean Center / OPEN Architecture" 20 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867423/tsinghua-ocean-center-open-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Iwan Baan

清华大学海洋中心 / OPEN Architecture

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »