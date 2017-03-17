This Photographer Brightens Up Mundane German Architecture with a Jolt of Color

In any city across the world, there are countless examples of unsung architecture – well-designed if inoffensive buildings that strive to please by not standing out from the crowd. For German photographer Paul Eis, these buildings provide the perfect canvas for his work. Displayed on his Instagram account, the_architecture_photographer, Eis captures these buildings in their best light, and then digitally adds in bright colors, elevating these structures from mundane to magnificent.
Mainly shot in cities throughout Germany or Austria, Eis gives the buildings new life by presenting them against a flat blue sky, giving them the appearance of popping right off the page.
“Cities in Germany or Austria, where my images are mainly from, are full of modern architecture,” writes Eis on his website. “But those buildings are often just characterized by shape and held in a monotonous white or gray. The result is a not very interesting, cityscape with a lack of color. I color the buildings to make the architecture more interesting for the viewer or to show how interesting they are already. It should criticize the often very boring housing estates growing everywhere in the cities where the developers take little interest in design.
Check out some of his best work below.
To see more of Eis’ work, visit his instagram page and website.