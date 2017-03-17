This Photographer Brightens Up Mundane German Architecture with a Jolt of Color

In any city across the world, there are countless examples of unsung architecture – well-designed if inoffensive buildings that strive to please by not standing out from the crowd. For German photographer Paul Eis, these buildings provide the perfect canvas for his work. Displayed on his Instagram account, the_architecture_photographer, Eis captures these buildings in their best light, and then digitally adds in bright colors, elevating these structures from mundane to magnificent.

Mainly shot in cities throughout Germany or Austria, Eis gives the buildings new life by presenting them against a flat blue sky, giving them the appearance of popping right off the page.

“Cities in Germany or Austria, where my images are mainly from, are full of modern architecture,” writes Eis on his website. “But those buildings are often just characterized by shape and held in a monotonous white or gray. The result is a not very interesting, cityscape with a lack of color. I color the buildings to make the architecture more interesting for the viewer or to show how interesting they are already. It should criticize the often very boring housing estates growing everywhere in the cities where the developers take little interest in design.

Check out some of his best work below.

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:22am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:32am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:52am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:25am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:17am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:18am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:23am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:02am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Dec 4, 2016 at 8:55am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Nov 27, 2016 at 8:47am PST

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Nov 4, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:02am PDT

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Aug 25, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Jul 8, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

A post shared by Paul Eis (@the_architecture_photographer) on Jul 11, 2016 at 8:50am PDT

To see more of Eis’ work, visit his instagram page and website.