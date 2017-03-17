World
i

i

i

h

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
  6. 2015
  Bravos House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

Bravos House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

Bravos House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Bravos House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos, Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

  • Architects

    Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

  • Location

    Itajaí - State of Santa Catarina, Brazil

  • Area

    937.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

  • Interiors

    Simara Deola Mello Architecture and Interiors

  • Engeneering

    Titan Engeneering

  • Air Conditioning

    Frigemar

  • Construction

    Titan Engeneering

  • Landscape

    JA8 Architecture and Landscape

  • Lighting

    Simara Deola Mello Architecture and Interiors
Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

Bravos House was designed in 2013 and built from 2013 to 2015 at the Porto Riviera Condominium, in Brava Beach, city of Itajaí, Southern Brazil. 

The organization of the 937-square-meter house opens its best views to the east sector of the site, where Brava beach is located. The living areas are positioned on the lower floor, the bedrooms on the upper floor and garage and services are situated on the basement floor. 

Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

A green area in front of the site surrounds the entrance to the house. By the garage, Bravos House can also be accessed by a staircase. 

The garage is located on a lower level than the street. This way, the ground floor is on a higher position and allows the clear interpretation of the house’s program. It displays a wooden vertical brise soleil, made of Cumaru, a Brazilian tree species. The same wood is repeated in the moving panels of the upper floor. 

Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

The pool is located on the ground floor as an extension of the living and dining areas allowing an intimate space along with the landscaping solutions. 

Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

The constructive solution with ribbed slabs and apparent concrete pillars allow the appropriate spans for the organization of the house and separation of the structure and the glass plan of the facade. 

Section
Section
Section
Section

Bravos House materials are the combination of wood, apparent concrete, transparent glass and dark gray aluminum. Jobim Carlevaro architects use this combination in various designs creating a simple color palette with a strong visual impact.

Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Courtesy of Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Cite: "Bravos House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos" [Bravos House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos] 17 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867393/bravos-house-jobim-carlevaro-arquitetos/>
