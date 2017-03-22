This Concrete Furniture Hardware is Inspired by Carlo Scarpa's Architecture

Material Immaterial Studio has unveiled MIRAGE, a series of concrete furniture hardware inspired by the works of architect Carlo Scarpa.

The MIRAGE series is made up of concrete handles, knobs, and robe hooks, all of which aim to create character through light and shadow. Some of the pieces, with a zigzag pattern, are meant to reduce the heaviness of the concrete material, making it seem light and delicate, while other pieces are meant to express a sense of solidity.

+13

Both light and shadow come together and give precedence to the tactile elements that define a space. These elements being sharp and robust seem soft to touch, they exclude then enclose, admitting light, wind and a curious visitor, who leaves behind the disorder of every day existence to be sheltered in this realm of illusion. This play of light and shadow is what one experience when walking through the works of Carlo Scarpa - described the studio.

Previous work from Material Immaterial Studio includes SPACES.

News via: Material Immaterial Studio.