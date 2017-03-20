World
Hochschule für Technik / Berger Röcker

  • 05:00 - 20 March, 2017
Hochschule für Technik / Berger Röcker
Hochschule für Technik / Berger Röcker, © Klaus Mellenthin
© Klaus Mellenthin

© Oliver Rieger Photography © Niels Schubert Fotograf © Oliver Rieger Photography © Oliver Rieger Photography +26

  • Structural planning

    Mayr Ludescher Partner, Stuttgart

  • Hvp planning

    Carpus+Partner AG, Aachen / Ulm

  • Electrical planning

    Conplaning GmbH, Ulm

  • Outdoor areas

    Pfrommer + Roeder, Stuttgart

  • Kunst am Bau

    Martin Bruno Schmid
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Oliver Rieger Photography
© Oliver Rieger Photography

From the architect. On the inner-city plot south of Breitscheidstrasse between Kiene- and Buechsenstrasse was built the expansion for the   Architecture faculty Hochschule für Technik on behalf of the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg. He should be a business card for the university as a distinctive inner-city mark. 

© Niels Schubert Fotograf
© Niels Schubert Fotograf

The existing structure was taken up and extended out by varying their dimensions and distances succession of short bars to the south. The first phase consists of three by two glass joints combined bolt. The construction site could be completed with a second phase of construction by another two bars. It is also about a all parts of building defined and maintained accurately contouring base. Through the natural downward slope along the Breitscheidstrasse the base is emerging in full length and forms a solid basis. The eaves were taken over from the existing buildings in the Kienestrasse. This resulted in a possible up to four storeys building, that naturally adapt itself in the road space. 

© Oliver Rieger Photography
© Oliver Rieger Photography
Plan
Plan
© Oliver Rieger Photography
© Oliver Rieger Photography

The new building is divided into three parallel bars with two connected glass or opening up clips. In the outwardly clear to be understood as both body stripes are all the rooms. Connected, the components on the ground floor by a wide foyer area that functions like an internal road. Downstairs there are more lecture halls, seminar rooms, the eventkitchen and the light laboratory. In the basement are the workshops and storage rooms. These have direct access to the maintenance depot. On the upper floors are located in the two western bars more seminars, lectures and computerized premises and in the eastern and the institute office of the dean. 

Sections
Sections

All materials (preferably concrete, glass, aluminum) are used and shown in their natural property. This is part of the architectural concept. The stylistic elements, the reduction to less ornamental elements and the judicious use of the materials lead to a peaceful atmosphere, which constitutes the appropriate framework for a flexible use of the building. The glas facade lying deep in the core insulated outer wall of exposed concrete are character elements of the facade. Blackout elements from aluminum fins protect the interior spaces from overheating. Same room depths in the brace of the building increase flexibility. 

© Berger Röcker Architekten
© Berger Röcker Architekten

The new building was built as a reinforced concrete skeleton construction. Complete inside and outside in-situ concrete. Supporting elements are concrete columns, stiffening elements of solid reinforced concrete ceilings. The interior of the building is partially separated from the supporting structure. 

© Berger Röcker Architekten
© Berger Röcker Architekten

Accessibility is given in all areas and building levels and in the outdoor. The entrance is at ground level from the sidewalk of reach.

© Oliver Rieger Photography
© Oliver Rieger Photography

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects University Germany
Cite: "Hochschule für Technik / Berger Röcker" 20 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867377/hochschule-fur-technik-berger-rocker/>
