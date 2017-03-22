World
i

i

i

h

Akas Villa / Black Pencils Studio

  20:00 - 22 March, 2017
Akas Villa / Black Pencils Studio
Akas Villa / Black Pencils Studio, © Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

© Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio © Spaceshift Studio +37

  • Architects

    Black Pencils Studio

  • Location

    Nakornratchasrima, Thailand

  • Architect in Charge

    Chuti Srisnguanvilas, Theerapat Jirathiyut, Nawanwaj Yudhanahas, Nopakorn Klyphun, Chantanee Nativivat

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Spaceshift Studio

  • Structural Engineer

    Chalermkiat Wongwanichtawee

  • MEP Engineer

    Aeon Elen Generation co.,ltd.
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

From the architect. AKAS is a residential project in Aumphur Pakchong, Nakornratchasrima. The project was initiated by the idea of natural scenery appreciation toward Khao Yai National Park, the main scenery of the project, changes seasonally throughout the year; breezy clear blue sky in winter, yellow and brown plantation in summer ,and dramatic mist covering the mountain in monsoon. Transforming the natural inspiration to architectural design concept, to capture ‘AKAS’(air), an intangible element represented by the magnificent view of Khao Yai National Park, by creating proportional opening to overwhelm the human scale in comparison to the scenery.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Architectural appearance is presented in a series of extruded frame, with a view as a front elevation completing its enclosure. Daily living area is elevated on the second floor of the house to be able to capture the magnificent view of the national park together with a large scale of veranda for the whole family to enjoy outdoor activities together. The veranda sits on a row of three bedrooms, recessed from living level, allows unblocked view from indoor living area toward outdoor activities and the panoramic view. Bedrooms are attached to the ground, connected to a private garden overlooking the same view.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Plan
Plan
© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

The scenery is perceived not only from the living space but in every niches and corners. The view is presented from the moment ones enter the house through a car parking block, sneaking through a porous entrance door. Again along courtyard, with a view of the natural park in a vista toward a residence’s entrance. The main entrance sits humbly under the shade of the living room above. Thus these series of spatial organisation with the view as a key element compile into a unique sense of place presented in the project.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

Design elements are implied to create seamless continuity from inside to outside. Architectural forms are kept to the simplest in a rectangular form. Series of block stacked up while sitting humbly on a lush landscape. Large, fully-open window maximise an exposure to the scenery and enhances a connectivity of indoor and outdoor surrounding. Tapered wall end and steel trimming add sharpness to all openings presenting a picture of Khao Yai in a sleek architectural picture frames.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio

AKAS project does not only concern about the natural scenery, maximise viewing area and functional 

organisation for the residents to be able to live closest to the nature within the comfortable living space, but also create co-existence of architecture and mesmerising natural surroundings.

© Spaceshift Studio
© Spaceshift Studio
Cite: "Akas Villa / Black Pencils Studio" 22 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867375/akas-villa-black-pencils-studio/>
