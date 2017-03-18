World
  Seoul's New Community Art Complex Celebrates Cultural and Artistic Engagement

Seoul’s New Community Art Complex Celebrates Cultural and Artistic Engagement

Seoul's New Community Art Complex Celebrates Cultural and Artistic Engagement
Seoul’s New Community Art Complex Celebrates Cultural and Artistic Engagement , Courtesy of Arcbody Architects
A competition organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government for the design of a new local art complex has been won by Korean firm Arcbody Architects. The brief called for the development of a new cultural hub revolving around the arts, to capitalize on local historical infrastructure and provide opportunities for creative enjoyment, education, and research.

"Art complex, Pyeongchang-dong, Seoul will be a multiplex community hub that connects human, cultural organizations, schools and academic associations with the art archive as the medium and aims to be a space for creative and artistic social activities,” explained the architects. 

Save this picture!
The project location consists of four sites that are connected to Seoul’s city center via a main artery, Pyeongchangmunhwa-ro. This district is home to numerous art galleries, museums, and workshops, and is also a residential hub for various types of artists. As a result, it holds great potential for further cultural developments and endeavors – one of the driving forces behind the design team’s proposal.  

While the focal point of the complex is the art archive, this is additionally complimented by related programs, including a library and a museum. These aim to facilitate cultural and artistic research and development, community education and public discourse, through exhibitions based on notions of preservation and collection. 

Community involvement is integral to the successful functioning of the art complex, and Arcbody Architects have stressed the importance of local art networks, organizations, and the general public, whose engagement will create environments of cultural sharing and learning.  

“The complex will be a visual art think-lab that contributes to the development of community, cultural environment and connections between artistic activities by providing various events to the artists, citizens, academic researchers and school research organizations,” said the design team. 

Seoul’s new art complex is also intended to connect a number of surrounding green spaces and will serve as a regular stopping point for visitors and locals alike.  

  • Architects

    Arcbody Architects

  • Architect in Charge

    Sunghan Kim

  • Design Team

    Hyungyeon Kim, Jooho Lee, Seongwook Kim, Woosang Jeong, Geunyong Park

  • Area

    7347.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Arcbody Architects

News via: Arcbody Architects.

