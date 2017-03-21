Topio7's Competition-Winning Eco-Corridor to Transform Greek Coal Mines

Greek architecture firm topio7 has released image of their competition-winning proposal to create an eco-corridor across former lignite mines in the Western Macedonia region of Greece. Despite its past coal mining activity, the 180,000 Ha region has retained its natural beauty, partly due to the site's inaccessibility and fragmentation. Topio7’s winning proposal, through a measured, sensitive approach, seeks to enhance the area’s natural beauty whilst creating a variety of nodes and eco-corridors to enable public interaction.
Topio7’s proposal was developed along three thematic axes: ecological enhancement, the water net, and sensitive spatial organization. Conscious of preserving existing natural beauty and views across the area, the design team has recognized and retained transitions within the landscape, from enclosed space to open, and dense planting to sparse.
Topio7 subsequently used these transitions as a basis to create public-orientated eco-corridors, each with specific spatial identities. These include the ‘spectacle’s place’ amphitheater embedded in the landscape, a ‘central meadow’ clearing for cultural events and markets, and an athletic park complete with playgrounds and a racing circuit.
Plantation, being a main structural element of the place, is being used as an entrance marker, as a filter, as a mantle, in masses giving birth to enclosed or extrovert landscapes, to densities and clearings – topio7.
-
Architects
-
LocationPtolemaida 502 00, Greece
-
Architect in ChargeKaterina Andritsou, Panita Karamanea, Thanasis Polyzoidis
-
3D VisualizationChrisanthi Vathi, Lida Driva, Adamantia Samiou, Lela Chronopoulou
-
ClientDEH (Public Power Corporation S.A of Greece)
-
Surface Area188,737 Ha
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
News via: topio7.
