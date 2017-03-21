World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Topio7's Competition-Winning Eco-Corridor to Transform Greek Coal Mines

Topio7's Competition-Winning Eco-Corridor to Transform Greek Coal Mines

Topio7's Competition-Winning Eco-Corridor to Transform Greek Coal Mines
Save this picture!
Topio7's Competition-Winning Eco-Corridor to Transform Greek Coal Mines, The Riparian Forest zone. Image Courtesy of topio7
The Riparian Forest zone. Image Courtesy of topio7

Greek architecture firm topio7 has released image of their competition-winning proposal to create an eco-corridor across former lignite mines in the Western Macedonia region of Greece. Despite its past coal mining activity, the 180,000 Ha region has retained its natural beauty, partly due to the site's inaccessibility and fragmentation. Topio7’s winning proposal, through a measured, sensitive approach, seeks to enhance the area’s natural beauty whilst creating a variety of nodes and eco-corridors to enable public interaction.

Orchard zone. Image Courtesy of topio7 The Meadow zone. Image Courtesy of topio7 The Picnic zone. Image Courtesy of topio7 The Amphitheater zone. Image Courtesy of topio7 +14

Save this picture!
The Meadow zone. Image Courtesy of topio7
Save this picture!
The Meadow zone. Image Courtesy of topio7

Topio7’s proposal was developed along three thematic axes: ecological enhancement, the water net, and sensitive spatial organization. Conscious of preserving existing natural beauty and views across the area, the design team has recognized and retained transitions within the landscape, from enclosed space to open, and dense planting to sparse.

Save this picture!
The Amphitheater zone. Image Courtesy of topio7
The Amphitheater zone. Image Courtesy of topio7

Topio7 subsequently used these transitions as a basis to create public-orientated eco-corridors, each with specific spatial identities. These include the ‘spectacle’s place’ amphitheater embedded in the landscape, a ‘central meadow’ clearing for cultural events and markets, and an athletic park complete with playgrounds and a racing circuit.

Save this picture!
The Picnic zone. Image Courtesy of topio7
The Picnic zone. Image Courtesy of topio7

Plantation, being a main structural element of the place, is being used as an entrance marker, as a filter, as a mantle, in masses giving birth to enclosed or extrovert landscapes, to densities and clearings – topio7.

Save this picture!
Cultivations zone. Image Courtesy of topio7
Cultivations zone. Image Courtesy of topio7

  • Architects

    topio7

  • Location

    Ptolemaida 502 00, Greece

  • Architect in Charge

    Katerina Andritsou, Panita Karamanea, Thanasis Polyzoidis

  • 3D Visualization

    Chrisanthi Vathi, Lida Driva, Adamantia Samiou, Lela Chronopoulou

  • Client

    DEH (Public Power Corporation S.A of Greece)

  • Surface Area

    188,737 Ha

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of topio7

News via: topio7.

AGi Wins Competition to Transform Galician Roman Ruins into Sensory Museum

AGi Architects has won a competition to transform 18 ancient Roman sites into a natural museum in Pontevedra, Galicia, Spain. The winning proposal, entitled In Natura Veritas, was selected from 26 submissions in a competition organized by the Spanish Ministry of Public Works.

Projects Unbuilt Project Greece
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Topio7's Competition-Winning Eco-Corridor to Transform Greek Coal Mines" 21 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867370/topio7-s-competition-winning-eco-corridor-to-transform-greek-coal-mines/>
