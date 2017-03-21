World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. France
  5. INCA Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Arjuzanx Natural Reserve / INCA Architects + ALEP Landscape

Arjuzanx Natural Reserve / INCA Architects + ALEP Landscape

  • 15:00 - 21 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Arjuzanx Natural Reserve / INCA Architects + ALEP Landscape
Save this picture!
Arjuzanx Natural Reserve / INCA Architects + ALEP Landscape, © Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

© Nicolas Castes © Nicolas Castes © Nicolas Castes © Nicolas Castes +20

  • Client 

    Syndicat Mixte de Gestion Milieux Naturels

  • Landscape 

    Emmanuel Guillemet

  • Engineer 

    TPFI ingénierie

  • Economy

    BM Forgue

  • Naturalist 

    François Macquart Moulin

  • Scénography 

    Maskarade
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

In the heart of the Landes region (along the French South-west coast), the listed bird sanctuary of Arjuzanx streches on 2 000 hectares. It was born from the renovation by the French electricity supplier (EDF) of a former lignite mine which is today filled up by a lake, birthplace of numerous migrating grey cranes.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

A line in the landscape
At the scale of site, the new building inserts logically in the landscape. The site house is situated along a major landscape axis that connects the two shores of the lake, and structures the entire development project. It draws a visual perspective, highlighted by the large dynamic awning of the building.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

Invitation to travel
How to give meaning to the architecture according to the history of the place? Here, the idea of a journey through time is preponderant. This concept translates into space: the exhibition gallery is designed as a preparation for travel. The Water Pavilion is a small boat dock, almost in motion. And the boat carries us through the lake to discover the landscape of the site as it was several millions years ago, when lignite was formed.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

A Discovery Center
We designed a very open architecture on the site. It is not a classical interpretation center, but a "discovery center". Unlike a museum, it doesn’t aim at capturing the public within an exhibition, but, paradoxically, at inviting visitors to get out and discover the whole site and surroundings.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Evocation of flight
In Arjuzanx, the landscape is very horizontal. It is characterized by changes in atmosphere, variations in brightness and the presence of cranes. It was not necessary to create visual barriers but rather to reinforce these aerial effects. Hence the idea of a building which is born "from above" and rests delicately on the ground, expressed by the lightness of the roofs.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes

The spirit of a house
As in all our site projects, we want people to feel at home. All spaces are designed and arranged in this sense, as if we were entering a house. Great attention is paid to the atmospheres: light, shadows, orientations, framing, protection to the prevailing winds. Materials are inspired or derived from nature. Everything is done to give the feeling of a place both welcoming and opened to nature and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castes
© Nicolas Castes
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Park France
Cite: "Arjuzanx Natural Reserve / INCA Architects + ALEP Landscape" 21 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867368/arjuzanx-natural-reserve-inca-architects-plus-alep-landscape/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »