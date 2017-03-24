World
Mushola Nurul Islam / Parisauli Arsitek Studio

  • 20:00 - 24 March, 2017
Mushola Nurul Islam / Parisauli Arsitek Studio
Mushola Nurul Islam / Parisauli Arsitek Studio, © Awangga Klereng Creative
© Awangga Klereng Creative
Mushola is a mosque-like place, generally small-sized and used as a prayer and Quran recite place for Muslim.  Mushola as Muslim place of worship, have thus become a necessity for the neighbourhood. In contrast to mosque where it is dedicated as a place of worship, mushola can also be used for various activities. In general, mushola located in densely populated area, so that it has extra function as supporting facility for community’s activities. In this context, Mushola Nurul Islam’s location in densely populated area made it become a facility for community gathering, health service, and playground for children in the neighbourhood.

© Awangga Klereng Creative
Section
Section
© Awangga Klereng Creative
Lack of open space in the neighbourhood makes this Mushola expected to be a public facility for various activities. Therefore, on the ground floor of this building, the architect gave a quite wide semi-open space that enough to facilitate community activities. Structural columns placed on the outer side so that the columns do not interfere with the effectiveness of Mushola space.

© Awangga Klereng Creative
Located in between houses made this Mushola hard to get a good lighting and air circulation. Hence, façade of the Mushola made using roster so that air and light could get in any time. This Mushola designed without massive walls, doors, and windows. Rosters on the façade act as substitute of wall and window. Roster used on the façade is specially designed and stacked to make interesting pattern. This pattern placed in almost all rooms on the upper floor and some rooms on the ground floor.

© Awangga Klereng Creative
In addition to roster, Mushola’s roof  is designed with a lot of skylight in attempt to maximise incoming light. Skylight use in the building made the interior become interesting. Natural light that coming in from skylight holes with white plafond deliver effect of brighter space. Skylight boxes placed on all over roof surface with varying size and arranged randomly.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Buildings Indonesia
Cite: "Mushola Nurul Islam / Parisauli Arsitek Studio" 24 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867360/mushola-nurul-islam-parisauli-arsitek-studio/>
