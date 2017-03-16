World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Japan
  5. Nikken Sekkei
  6. 2015
  7. YKK80 / Nikken Sekkei

YKK80 / Nikken Sekkei

  • 19:00 - 16 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
YKK80 / Nikken Sekkei
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei

Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei +13

  • Architects

    Nikken Sekkei

  • Location

    Kanda Izumicho, Chiyoda, Tokyo 101-0024, Japan

  • Design Team

    Tadao Kamei, Koko Nakamura, Testuo Tsuchiya

  • Area

    1875.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei

  • Client

    YKK Real Estate

  • Interior works

    Nikken Sekkei, Nikken Space Design, FUJIE KAZUKO ATELIER

  • C&S [Civil&Structural Engineer]

    Kimiaki Harada

  • M&E

    So Takizawa, Sin Horikawa, Kitaro Mizuide

  • Main Contractors

    Joint Venture of Kajima Corporation, Toda Corporation, and Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Site area

    2640.05 m2

  • Total floor area

    20919.85 m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
YKK80 / Nikken Sekkei, Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei

YKK80, the new headquarters for YKK Group, was built on the expanded site of where the original headquarters was built in 1963. The site is located in a busy area next to Akihabara along Showadori-Street and the elevated Metropolitan Expressway.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei

The design of the building was developed based on the following themes: a design that would have a suitable presence in the neighborhood for the new headquarters of the global YKK Group; an office building designed with functionality / reliability / comfort that would provide a safe and pleasant working environment; and a place that would encourage interacting with and contributing to the neighborhood, which has a rich history in manufacturing.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei

The main façade, the west façade along Showadori-Street, is comprised of a screen of extruded aluminum and a double-skin façade system with built-in climber blinds.  The combination protects the interior from the strong west sun and exterior noise while providing a controlled view of the busy urban neighborhood from the interior of the building.  Since the façade along the street would be quite significant in size, approximately 60m x 40m, the intent was to create a varied expression while maintaining uniformity through a screen with two layers of delicate extruded aluminum with a Y-section.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei

At the office floors, the elevator bank is located in the center of the L-shaped floor plate to achieve a continuous work space, to ease moving between floors, and to achieve a large work space along Showadori-Street on the west.  Copy areas, meeting areas, restrooms, relaxation areas are located around the open staircase that link 4F to the Roof Floor to encourage communication among employees between floors.

Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

The work space is air-conditioned with a comfortable yet energy conscious system, utilizing radiant ceiling heating and cooling system with desiccant based humidification-dehumidification. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei

A gentle breeze is also provided for further comfort at the occupied zone.  Ambient and task lighting illuminate the space efficiently and effectively.  LED linear ceiling fixtures are designed for light to reflect off the slightly tilted ceiling panels to enhance the overall illumination of the work space.  Task lights are provided at each desk.  Occupancy and daylighting sensors are installed for further energy conservation of lighting.  Numerous other energy conservation measures were incorporated, such as use of geo-thermal heat, rain water reuse, installation of efficient plumbing fixtures, to achieve reduction of total energy consumption by 60% compared to typical Japanese office buildings.  In addition, materials were carefully selected and aggressive measures were taken to enhance the indoor air quality to become the first office building in Japan to be awarded Platinum level certification for LEED Core & Shell. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei
Courtesy of Nikken Sekkei

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Institutional Buildings Japan
Cite: "YKK80 / Nikken Sekkei" 16 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867342/ykk80-nikken-sekkei/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »