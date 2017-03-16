World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. WE architecture + Erik Juul's Urban Garden and Housing to Provide Turning Point for Copenhagen's Homeless

WE architecture + Erik Juul's Urban Garden and Housing to Provide Turning Point for Copenhagen's Homeless

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
WE architecture + Erik Juul's Urban Garden and Housing to Provide Turning Point for Copenhagen's Homeless
Save this picture!
WE architecture + Erik Juul's Urban Garden and Housing to Provide Turning Point for Copenhagen's Homeless, Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture

WE Architecture + Erik Juul have been awarded a commission to transform a vacant lot at Jagtvej 69 in Copenhagen into a urban garden and housing structure that could provided temporary accommodation for homeless people, helping them to turn their lives around.

The architects describe the project as a place “where housing and green gardens [create] a platform for the meeting between locals and homeless, and a path for a new beginning.”

Courtesy of WE Architecture Courtesy of WE Architecture Courtesy of WE Architecture Courtesy of WE Architecture +12

To facilitate this interaction between the community and its homeless members, the design takes the form of an armature housing a series of modular containers, each designated for its own specific activities. In addition to bedrooms, the containers would provide a wide range of activities such as kitchens, dining spaces, offices, living rooms, and even a yoga studio.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture

The architects believe surrounding the temporary community members with these activities will help to them to improve their professional and social standing by improving communication with authorities and allowing them to take care of their physical and mental health. With the addition of community gardens and semi-public event spaces, the proposal provides the neighborhood with a new social meeting place that everyone can use.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of WE Architecture
Courtesy of WE Architecture

Based on a simple scaffolding system, the concept is for the structure to be flexible, with the ability to add new features and change according to new needs. In the future, the project could be completed dismantled, and moved to a new site that needs help.

"The project will have a positive visual contribution to the neighborhood – a landmark people can relate to with social and environmental sustainable initiatives," explain the architects. "The visibility aims to raise awareness of the initiative, in terms of attracting new users to the neighborhood, but also volunteers and current residents."

News via WE Architecture.

  • Architects

    WE Architecture

  • Location

    Jagtvej 69, 2200 København N, Denmark

  • Collaborators

    Vendepunktet, UBA studio, Erik Juul

  • Design Team

    Marc Jay, Julie Schmidt-Nielsen, Barbara Drud Henningsen, Alicja Szczęśniak, Josefine Rita Vain Hansen, Thea Gasseholm, Corrado Galasso, Eleonora Giovannardi, Alexandru Pavel

  • Type

    Temporary Homeless Housing and Urban Gardens

  • Area

    2000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of WE Architecture

WE Architecture's Winning Proposal Combines Green Space with Social Housing in Aarhus

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Denmark
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "WE architecture + Erik Juul's Urban Garden and Housing to Provide Turning Point for Copenhagen's Homeless" 16 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867338/we-architecture-plus-erik-juuls-urban-garden-and-housing-to-provide-turning-point-for-copenhagens-homeless/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »