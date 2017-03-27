MICR-O / Superimpose

+20

Architects Superimpose

Location Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Design Team Carolyn Leung, Ben de Lange, Ruben Bergambagt, Mika Woll

Client Sun Commune

Site Tai Yang Valley, Sun Commune, Lin’an, Hangzhou, China

Area 243.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Marc Goodwin

Inside the rural Tai Yang Valley, West of Hangzhou, the Sun Commune is a local initiative raising awareness of sustainable farming and promoting healthy living and outdoor activities for the increasing urbanization of China.

Within the sun commune, Superimpose Architecture Studio designed MICR-O to be a learning platform for city dwellers.

The valley, with bamboo and rice fields, is home to one hundred local farming families. Sun Commune initiates a bottom up strategy to sustain farmers while promoting organic food production. It further extends as an education platform for children from the city. Throughout the year, kids from Hangzhou and Shanghai will camp and learn about nature at MICR-O and allow them to be part of a rural micro-community.

The central outdoor patio creates an enclosed platform to host learning activities and events. The white canvas ‘ring’ houses camping accommodation subdivided into segments by the three entrance points. The external corridor blends with the surrounding bamboo forest and offers an alternative circulation route while activities are happening in the central patio. The structure is elevated, keeping the ground nearly untouched. The structural A frame, a ninety-degree angled triangle, gives the design an externally pure shape, while internally the patio opens towards the sky and surroundings.

The construction is an example of time-and-cost-effective design. The simplicity of repetitive structural ‘A’ frame creates a bold gesture in the valley. Locally reclaimed pinewood is used as the main structure and floor decking.

On site workshops and physical models by the architects were used as communication tools to teach the local villagers how to realize the design. The architects are still involved by organizing architectural workshops for villagers and visiting kids and will keep supporting the Sun Commune.