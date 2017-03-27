World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Structures
  4. China
  5. Superimpose
  6. 2016
  MICR-O / Superimpose

MICR-O / Superimpose

  • 20:00 - 27 March, 2017
MICR-O / Superimpose
© Marc Goodwin
  • Architects

    Superimpose

  • Location

    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Design Team

    Carolyn Leung, Ben de Lange, Ruben Bergambagt, Mika Woll

  • Client

    Sun Commune

  • Site

    Tai Yang Valley, Sun Commune, Lin’an, Hangzhou, China

  • Area

    243.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Inside the rural Tai Yang Valley, West of Hangzhou, the Sun Commune is a local initiative raising awareness of sustainable farming and promoting healthy living and outdoor activities for the increasing urbanization of China.

© Marc Goodwin
Within the sun commune, Superimpose Architecture Studio designed MICR-O to be a learning platform for city dwellers.

© Marc Goodwin
The valley, with bamboo and rice fields, is home to one hundred local farming families. Sun Commune initiates a bottom up strategy to sustain farmers while promoting organic food production. It further extends as an education platform for children from the city. Throughout the year, kids from Hangzhou and Shanghai will camp and learn about nature at MICR-O and allow them to be part of a rural micro-community.

Axonometric Structure
Axonometric Structure

The central outdoor patio creates an enclosed platform to host learning activities and events. The white canvas ‘ring’ houses camping accommodation subdivided into segments by the three entrance points. The external corridor blends with the surrounding bamboo forest and offers an alternative circulation route while activities are happening in the central patio. The structure is elevated, keeping the ground nearly untouched.  The structural A frame, a ninety-degree angled triangle, gives the design an externally pure shape, while internally the patio opens towards the sky and surroundings.

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
The construction is an example of time-and-cost-effective design. The simplicity of repetitive structural ‘A’ frame creates a bold gesture in the valley. Locally reclaimed pinewood is used as the main structure and floor decking.

MICR-O / Superimpose, © Marc Goodwin
On site workshops and physical models by the architects were used as communication tools to teach the local villagers how to realize the design. The architects are still involved by organizing architectural workshops for villagers and visiting kids and will keep supporting the Sun Commune.

© Marc Goodwin
Cite: "MICR-O / Superimpose" 27 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867321/micr-o-superimpose/>
