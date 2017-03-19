BIVAK's Competition-Winning Proposal for Hungary's Rowing Championships

Save this picture! The design concept evokes the image of a rowing boat cutting through water. Image Courtesy of BIVAK

BIVAK Architecture and Design has won a competition to design a rowing arena in Hungary for a host of championships taking place in the country in the coming years. The competition, hosted by the Hungarian Rowing Association (MKKSZ) and Hungarian Academy of Arts, was open to architects under 40 years of age. BIVAK’s winning proposal, announced in February 2017, centers on a 90-meter-long tower ‘gliding’ above the water.

+10

Save this picture! The design concept evokes the image of a rowing boat cutting through water. Image Courtesy of BIVAK

BIVAK’s proposal divided the site into three separate areas: visitor, competition, and athlete zones. At the heart of the arena, a landmark 90-meter-long tower contains a viewing area, admin suites, and VIP terrace. The tower’s raised floor level, coupled with supporting pillars, evokes the imagery of a ship in dry-dock. An aerodynamically-considered slender profile cuts through the air, acting in harmony with professional rowing boats scything through the water beneath.

Save this picture! Physical model. Image Courtesy of BIVAK

The winning proposal’s tower expands horizontal instead of vertical, fits the track landscape, and makes no obstacle for the wind. Such a mindset had never been realized at any rowing track in the world before – Kálmán Petrovics, President of the Hungarian Rowing Association (MKKSZ).

Save this picture! Cross section. Image Courtesy of BIVAK

Save this picture! A slender 90-meter-long tower is supported on columns. Image Courtesy of BIVAK

News via: BIVAK Architecture and Design.