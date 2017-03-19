World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. BIVAK's Competition-Winning Proposal for Hungary's Rowing Championships

BIVAK's Competition-Winning Proposal for Hungary's Rowing Championships

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
BIVAK's Competition-Winning Proposal for Hungary's Rowing Championships
Save this picture!
BIVAK's Competition-Winning Proposal for Hungary's Rowing Championships, The design concept evokes the image of a rowing boat cutting through water. Image Courtesy of BIVAK
The design concept evokes the image of a rowing boat cutting through water. Image Courtesy of BIVAK

BIVAK Architecture and Design has won a competition to design a rowing arena in Hungary for a host of championships taking place in the country in the coming years. The competition, hosted by the Hungarian Rowing Association (MKKSZ) and Hungarian Academy of Arts, was open to architects under 40 years of age. BIVAK’s winning proposal, announced in February 2017, centers on a 90-meter-long tower ‘gliding’ above the water.

A slender 90-meter-long tower is supported on columns. Image Courtesy of BIVAK The design concept evokes the image of a rowing boat cutting through water. Image Courtesy of BIVAK Physical model. Image Courtesy of BIVAK The design concept evokes the image of a rowing boat cutting through water. Image Courtesy of BIVAK +10

Save this picture!
The design concept evokes the image of a rowing boat cutting through water. Image Courtesy of BIVAK
The design concept evokes the image of a rowing boat cutting through water. Image Courtesy of BIVAK

BIVAK’s proposal divided the site into three separate areas: visitor, competition, and athlete zones. At the heart of the arena, a landmark 90-meter-long tower contains a viewing area, admin suites, and VIP terrace. The tower’s raised floor level, coupled with supporting pillars, evokes the imagery of a ship in dry-dock. An aerodynamically-considered slender profile cuts through the air, acting in harmony with professional rowing boats scything through the water beneath.

Save this picture!
Physical model. Image Courtesy of BIVAK
Physical model. Image Courtesy of BIVAK

The winning proposal’s tower expands horizontal instead of vertical, fits the track landscape, and makes no obstacle for the wind. Such a mindset had never been realized at any rowing track in the world before – Kálmán Petrovics, President of the Hungarian Rowing Association (MKKSZ).

Save this picture!
Cross section. Image Courtesy of BIVAK
Cross section. Image Courtesy of BIVAK
Save this picture!
A slender 90-meter-long tower is supported on columns. Image Courtesy of BIVAK
A slender 90-meter-long tower is supported on columns. Image Courtesy of BIVAK

News via: BIVAK Architecture and Design.

Why Budapest's Contemporary Architects had to Go Underground to Find Success

This article by ArchDaily's former managing editor Vanessa Quirk first appeared on ArtsCultureBeat, the web magazine of Arts & Culture concentration at Columbia Journalism School's MA program, titled "The Secret Life of Hungarian Contemporary Architecture." This time last year, Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán stood at a podium in a pristine new subway station.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "BIVAK's Competition-Winning Proposal for Hungary's Rowing Championships" 19 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867318/bivaks-competition-winning-proposal-for-hungarys-rowing-championships/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »