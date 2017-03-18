Art Jameel Announces New Serie-Designed Arts Center in Dubai

Non-profit organization Art Jameel have announced a new Serie-Architects-designed Arts Center in Dubai that will partner with New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to acquire works by modern and contemporary artists from the Middle East.

The 10,000 square meter, three-story, multi-disciplinary space is designed to become a “hub for educational and research initiatives, while its wider programming embraces collaboration and partnerships with local, regional, and international artists, curators, and organizations.”

Located at the tip of Dubai’s Culture Village overlooking the Dubai Creek, the center will feature over 1,000 square meters of dedicated gallery space, a 300 square meter open-access research center, flexible event spaces, a rooftop terrace for film screenings and events, a café, a restaurant, and a bookshop.

Inspired by the desert biome, landscape architect Anouk Vogel has designed each outdoor space to represent a distinct desert environment.

This is an exciting moment for Art Jameel, as we embark on a dynamic period of growth and renewal, expanding programs and developing new partnerships, said Art Jameel Director, Antonia Carver. We are on a journey of supporting the arts and heritage as we develop new programs of exhibition-making, and educational, research and publishing initiatives.

The Jameel Arts Center Dubai will open in 2018. Learn more about the project here.

News via: Art Jameel.