Denmark's Largest Exhibition Center to Be Expanded by Cubo Arkitekter

A competition for the expansion of the MCH Messecenter, Denmark’s largest exhibition hall, has been won by the Aarhus based practice Cubo Arkitekter. Given the center’s importance within Herning, the competition called for a new approach to the site’s physical organization, to provide more coherent and functional relationships with the surrounding context in order to host larger events in the future and serve as an even bigger tourist attraction.

Cubo Arkitekter’s proposed design incorporates a new distinctive façade, with a homogenous character that directs visitors from the new arrival area to the Jyske Bank Boxen arena, exhibition Hall M, and the arcade that extends towards the rest of the MCH Messecenter.

+7

Another feature of the dominant façade is interactive lighting, which can give the envelope a sense of transparency, provide crisp illumination, and highlight the building in various hues and tones. Through the use of a foil, the façade can also act as a screen, displaying projected images and text. Together, these options provide flexibility of various visual combinations.

In its entirety, the proposal’s intention is to anchor the exhibition center within its urban and landscaped context, while creating a physically and emotionally memorable space that also exudes a sense of identity, recognized regionally, nationally, and internationally.

The project is currently in its planning stages, and with a subsidy of 150 million kroner, is planned to be completed in time to host the IIHF World Championship for ice hockey, in 2018.

News via: Cubo Arkitekter.

Architects Cubo Arkitekter

Landscape Architect Schønherr

Engineer Midtconsult

Contractor C.C. Contractor A/S

Project Year 2017

Photographs Courtesy of Cubo Arkitekter

