Casa Clara / 1:1 Arquitetura Design

From the architect. This house; Casa Clara, is mainly a small house, strong personality and clear solution (clear means Clara in Portuguese). The entire house is delicately supported on the downhill terrain. The landscape have a free view from the interior, even the layout is clear, simple solution with elegant design, in some ways this house is very minimal.

The family that lives inside is also small; a couple, a child and 2 cats. The program demands are the same of most private houses; bedrooms, bathroom, open kitchen and etc. But the most important demand is the need of a very fast construction in the minimum size as possible. The result is 89 square meters in Steel Frame.

Casa Clara also privileges the thermal control (that is very important in Brazil, as a tropical country) the natural illumination and cross ventilation are also important, identified in the formal volume solution. Some facades are entire solids, some others are totally opened in glass and some other have both demands.

The ‘Cobogó” (Brazilian void concrete block) have an important role, guaranteeing the privacy of the occupants, this material also have some control of the afternoon insolation, as a void material this block allows the occupants to appreciate the wonderful sunset in Brasilia.

This house also have two facades exposed to the local street, as a solution the architects have created a wall that expand the house perimeter. And the other exposed facade is also totally made in Cobogo, that plays a role of Arabic Muxarabi.

This house is also a resume of Brazilian interior design, the furniture is authorial, having the big Brazilian names as Sergio Rodrigues on the chairs, Zanine Caldas have design the armchairs, the bench is created by Leo Romano, sofa and principal armchair is created by Studio Bola, the sideboard, bookcase and cabinets are designed by Studio Virgula Zero.

The 70’s memories are all around the house, materials, colors, perfumes are some of the visitor sensation experience, this entire house have a clear solution. Is properly named “Casa Clara”