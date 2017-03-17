World
Joan Oliver – Pere Quart Civic Center Extension / Pich-Aguilera Arquitectes

  • 05:00 - 17 March, 2017
Joan Oliver – Pere Quart Civic Center Extension / Pich-Aguilera Arquitectes
Joan Oliver – Pere Quart Civic Center Extension / Pich-Aguilera Arquitectes, © Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia

    Privada, Ajuntament de Barcelona

  • Project and Management, Health and Safety Study

    Pich-Aguilera Arquitectes

  • Architects Authors

    Felip Pich-Aguilera Baurier, Teresa Batlle i Pagès

  • Engineering

    Robert Calonge

  • Measurements and Budgets

    Antoni Floriach

  • Execution Direction

    Joan Gurri

  • Builder

    Grupo Mas
© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia

From the architect. The building, which takes in the Civic Centre Joan Oliver, was built in the late 90s. Their services are distributed on the ground floor and their spaces are articulated on both sides of a longitudinal corridor, where they are located, on one side, the classrooms and offices, and on the opposite side, the gym and the locker room.

© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia

The District of Les Corts promoted the expansion of the building constructing one more floor that embraces the ground floor in order to make room for new spaces and activities. Two conditions were required for the project to be started. On the one hand, the minimum invasion as possible, in time and aggravation, of the normal activity of the center and, secondly, the possibility of building a facility that would raise environmental awareness.

© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia
Section
Section
© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia

The aim was not only to developing an architectural project, but also to give a functional proposal with existing industrial solutions which guaranteed rapidity, quality and sustainability.

Diagram
Diagram

The building is designed with lightweight industrialized envelope and structural elements. They had to be systems that could be fabricated, transported and assembled on site. The decision had to assume benefits on effectivity, reduction of wastes and quality and resources control, both in the manufacturing process and installation on site. The project proposes a metallic structure covering large spans and a roof of a self-supporting curve sheet, which architecturally wants to remind the Catalan vault. The facades are made of large format laminated wood panels with integrated insulation and finishes. In the east and the west the vegetation has its presence.

© Simon Garcia
© Simon Garcia
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Exhibition Center Extension Spain
Cite: "Joan Oliver – Pere Quart Civic Center Extension / Pich-Aguilera Arquitectes" 17 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867294/extension-of-the-civic-center-joan-oliver-nil-pere-quart-pich-aguilera-arquitectes/>
