Pizzeria Massa / FLEXOARQUITECTURA

+13

Architects FLEXOARQUITECTURA

Location Barcelona, Spain

Area 170.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs José Hevia

Manufacturers Loading...

Authors Tomeu Ramis, Aixa del rey, Bárbara Vich

Interns Santi Xercavins, Marta Delgado More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The commission consisted of refurbishing a well-known restaurant (170m2 area, 32m depth and 5m centerline) in the Eixample neighborhood of Barcelona to transform it into a pizzeria. Due to the continuity of the restoration activity, the current urban regulations did not allow any considerable changes on the organization of the original, but yet some punctual modifications such as the demolition of certain partition walls, the replacement of technical installations, the necessity of new acoustic adaptations and the implementation of interior floor and wall coverings.

The original premise offered three distinctive zones; the entrance area, the corridor with access to the bathrooms, kitchen and private facilities and the space at the back, built beyond the regulated building depth of the residential building to which it belongs.

The proposal resigns, from the beggining, to fully perceive the totality of the interior volume through a panopticon construction and, on the contrary, it’s based on a double strategy. One on side, it emphasizes the specify geometry of every single space, understanding the pizzeria as a linear sequence of distinctive connected rooms. On the other side, in order to equip this concatenation of continuity, it arranges the materials in horizontal stripes through the pavement and ceiling in order to accompany the costumer until the end of the premise.

The 30 depth meters of sequence that separates the entrance from the space at the back, are defined by a triple split horizontal division, from the floor to the ceiling, comprised by; chestnut plywood board and black formica benches, that deform itself to generate privative spaces and stimulate different ways of being occupied, a stripe of wood boards overlaid with green formica of vertical joints, and the suspended ceiling that hides the technical installations, solves the acoustic constrains and it deforms differently in each space to embrace the costumer in various ways.

Throughout the visit some unexpected relations are established between adjacent rooms with the use of different resources, circular and triangular die-cut walls, mirrors located in strategic spots, intense red recesses that announce passages or bottle racks and black terrazzo wet bars that, giving continuity to the floor, are defined as stony altars from where the clients are served.