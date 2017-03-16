World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Mexico
  5. 5468796 Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. One Bucket at a Time / Factor Eficiencia + 5468796 Architecture

One Bucket at a Time / Factor Eficiencia + 5468796 Architecture

  • 15:00 - 16 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
One Bucket at a Time / Factor Eficiencia + 5468796 Architecture
Save this picture!
One Bucket at a Time / Factor Eficiencia + 5468796 Architecture, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro +23

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

This collaborative project, developed within the 2017th Mextropoli, highlights the liberal enjoyment of public space in Mexico City’s unique yet contentious urban environment.

In Mexico City’s metropolitan area, with a population of more than 23 million people, 4.5 million daily commuters navigate complex road networks, frequent traffic jams, public protests and parking shortages. The street—the prime public space—is the setting for all such friction. There, “viene viene”—entrepreneurs who function outside of government oversight, bribe the local police, use common painter’s buckets to claim a piece of the street, and will charge hopeful drivers looking for a parking spot with an additional fee in exchange for access to their illegal stall. Each viene viene can control one or several city blocks with their buckets, and will threaten anyone who parks without agreeing to pay them.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

One Bucket at a Time, was inspired by this hijacking of public (parking) space, and uses common painter’s buckets as the building blocks for an interactive pavilion. Connecting the buckets via a grid of ropes, the installation is a malleable ‘surface’ that the public are encouraged to freely explore. The surface functions like a giant carpet, and can be rolled, pulled together or up to a point or along a line taking on different forms. People can sit, run, play, stand, lounge, and participate in the act of taking over the public realm. In situ for a three-day period, the installation will come down gradually, released from the ropes and absorbed by the city.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

By using buckets—a symbol of holding the public space hostage—we are highlighting and questioning this pervasive condition, and also empowering people of Mexico City to reclaim ownership of their public space, one bucket at a time, even if only for a few days.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Pavillion Mexico
Cite: "One Bucket at a Time / Factor Eficiencia + 5468796 Architecture" [One Bucket at a Time / Factor Eficiencia + 5468796 Architecture] 16 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867291/one-bucket-at-a-time-factor-eficiencia-plus-5468796-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »