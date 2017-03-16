World
  Sunggwang Church / Oh Jongsang

Sunggwang Church / Oh Jongsang

  20:00 - 16 March, 2017
Sunggwang Church / Oh Jongsang
  • Architects

    Oh Jongsang

  • Location

    620 Wangsan-ri, Mohyeon-myeon, Cheoin-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

  • Area

    378.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

From the architect. Site
In most cases, the first impression of the site decides the main direction of the work.  It is the most essential moment to decide what part of the site will be occupied, and what posture will be taken toward the city. The first impression of the site for Sunggwang Church was a model of the disordered aspect in the suburb of a large city. Because of all sorts of small commercial facilities and plants, the form, material, and sign were chaotic. 

The site for building was a long shape with a bit of slope.Such conflicting two concepts like ‘blocking and communication’ hit my head first. 'Blocking' not to be swept by surrounding noises and confusion, there should be 'communication' to keep the essence of church. 

Sketch
Sketch

First, for 'blocking', the barrier was established by placing the building lengthily on the front size of the land facing the city. The inner-side of the barrier becomes a cozy yard, and also a parking space.  

And, for 'communication', a huge gate was made on the barrier. The gate is an architectural installation to welcome and invite neighbors. Instead of a commonly-seen indifferent glass door, the huge gate showing a cozy yard will be a more active expression for communication.                             

Form and Materials
The straight roof line, pillars, and cross tower are impressive.  It aimed to be a muscular and healthy beauty with a strong physique , instead of a dangerous and insecure plastic beauty. 

Simplifying materials as exposed concrete finish and red brick, the process and cost were reduced. The strong and honest feelings of exposed concrete finish were harmonized with the delicacy of bricks elaborately built up.  Specially, building up bricks through straight joint, the abstract face was more emphasized than the masonry wall.

Chapel
Using the exposed concrete finish and red brick for chapel inside, the visual unity was provided. Without attaching additional interior finishing, it was filled with light fragments flowing in from gaps of bricks and the sunlight pouring from the ceiling. It is a space of light only decorated with light. The chapel floor had a slope for a sense of space overcoming the limit of a single-story building. 

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

For City
Buildings should not only play rational roles for users, but also have positive effects on the city where they belong to. 

I hope that this church building is usefully used as a space for worship and culture. Moreover, I hope that this place is remembered as a warm red brick wall at daytime, and the night of the city is beautifully decorated with light coming from gaps of bricks at night.

