  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stadiums
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Foster + Partners
  6. 2007
  Wembley National Stadium / Foster + Partners

Wembley National Stadium / Foster + Partners

  • 15:00 - 5 April, 2017
Wembley National Stadium / Foster + Partners
Wembley National Stadium / Foster + Partners, © Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

© Nigel Young © Nigel Young © Nigel Young © Nigel Young +39

  • Collaboration

    HOK sport architecture

  • Main Contractor

    Multiplex

  • Foster + Partners team

    Norman Foster, Mouzhan Majidi, Ken Shuttleworth ,Angus Campbell, Richard Hawkins, Huw Thomas, Alistair Lenczner, Colin Ward ,Vincent Westbrook ,Juan Frigerio ,Zak Ayash, Tony Miki ,Carlo Negri ,Dion Young ,Nathan Barr,David Goss, Trevore Grams Edward, Highton Phyllis, Fat Yin Lam, Richard Locke, Eyal Nir, Erik Ramelow, Horacio Schmidt, Jonathan Scull, Chee Huang Seah, James Speed, Pearl Tang

  • Hok Sport Architecture team

    Rod Sheard, Ben Vickery, David Manica, Richard Breslin, Dale Jennings, Alastair Pope, Warrick Chalmers, Megan Ashfield

  • Structural and Civil Engineer

    Mott Stadium Consortiu

  • Mechanical and Electrical Engineer

    Mott Stadium Consortiu

  • Cost Consultants

    Franklin + Andrews

  • Disabled Access Consultants

    Sinclair Knight Merz (Europe) Ltd

  • Transport and Crowd Movement

    Steer Davis Gleave

  • Pitch Consultants

    Sports Turf Research Institute

  • Planning Consultants

    Nathaniel Lichfield and Partners

  • Planning Supervisor

    Arup

  • Catering Consultant

    Mike Driscoll Associates

  • Signage

    Identica
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

From the architect. Football World Cup Final in 1966, the old Wembley Stadium was the most important sports and entertainment venue in Britain. The challenge in reinventing it for a new century was to build on its extraordinary heritage and yet create a venue that would be memorable and magical in its own right. With 90,000 seats, standing almost four times the height and covering twice the area of the original, the new stadium is the largest covered arena in the world.

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young
Sketches
Sketches
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

The stadium’s facilities are designed to maximise spectator enjoyment; the seats are larger than before, with much more leg-room; the highest tiers are easily accessed via escalators; and the concourse that wraps around the building can provide catering for 40,000 spectators at any one time. One of the things that make the stadium special is the retractable roof, which ensures that the spectator experience is comfortable in all weathers. When the roof is open it ensures that the turf receives sufficient sunlight and air to keep it in perfect condition, while in poor weather it can be closed to cover the entire seating bowl. The roof is supported structurally by a 133-metre-high arch that soars above the stadium. An iconic replacement for the old building’s twin towers, floodlit at night it is a strong symbol for Wembley and an instantly recognisable London landmark.

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young
Elevation
Elevation
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young
Elevation
Elevation
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

The venue for the 2012 Olympics football finals, the stadium is designed to be ideal for the sport. Its geometry and steeply raked seating tiers ensure that everyone has an unobstructed view of the game. To recreate the intimate atmosphere and the distinctive ‘Wembley roar’ for which the old stadium was famous, the seats are located as close to the pitch as possible. Yet the building has also been consciously future proofed, with the ability to be adapted to host a variety of events, including international track and field events up to Olympic standard if required.

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Steel

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Stadiums United Kingdom
Cite: "Wembley National Stadium / Foster + Partners" 05 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867281/wembley-national-stadium-foster-plus-partners/>
