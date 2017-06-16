World
i

i

i

  CH House / Shachar - Rozenfeld Architects

CH House / Shachar - Rozenfeld Architects

  09:00 - 16 June, 2017
CH House / Shachar - Rozenfeld Architects
© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

  • Construction

    Orli Arama

  • Styling for Photography

    Maya Livnat Harush

  • Doors and kitchen

    Decor group
© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

From the architect. The house us built on a square lot of 600m2 in diameter, designed as an L shaped bench facing the gard.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

The two sides of the house contain the public functions, facing the yard and wrapped around the outdoor sitting area. The swimming pool is located at the back of the yard.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

A thin “carpet” borders the outdoor sitting area and connects the different parts of the house for ease of access in daily activities.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

The house is built like a diagonal cube, with a slanted roof that turns into diagonal beams in two slopes, which in turn surround the frontal and side façades and conceal the tiled roof in accordance with the t.b.p.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

The alignment of movement is central to the function of the house. The staircase goes up all three floors – It stands at the center right between the two sides of the house with no support, as a statue-like steel element that separates the lobby and the living room.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

The first floor contains three children’s suits and a master bedroom. The bedroom is located right on top of the living room with a peripheral view of the swimming pool. The basement contains a spacious family room and an additional childrens’ suit.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

The frontal façade facing the street is partially tiled with Granite. The front door acts as an integral part of the façade and tiled with the same material. The diagonal element is coated with Cedar wood throughout its interior. This element starts with a vertical wall, continues with the upper beam, through the side and into the living room area, where it acts as a bench facing the garden.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein
