ROOM Concept Store / Maincourse Architect

  • 17:00 - 17 March, 2017
ROOM Concept Store / Maincourse Architect
  • Mechanical Engineering

    Tann Engineering Consultant

  • Main Constructor

    Purichnant Co., Ltd.

  • M&E Constructor

    Scriptport Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Furniture Constructor

    Duriflex

  • Lighting Designer

    Prapavee Kunuchit
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. ROOM Concept Store takes inspiration from the idea of a “designer’s studio”, a place where designs are derived and processed, where visitors explore, experiment, and appreciate creative thinking in an intriguing way.

The challenge is how the store could display these products in harmony without compromising their outstanding identities. The store is located in renovated space with limitation in width and height. Physical challenge of the site is to circulate traffic efficiently within the low-ceiling elongated site. 

Plan
Plan

By dividing the space into three main corridors lengthwise and connecting them sporadically through openings in between, this creates a large space in the center which people can move around. The center space is then elevated to create multi-level platforms that showcase products and double as circulation links between the main corridors. The platforms take shape in the form of the “tables” which visitors can step on, offering visitors a unique store-browsing experience of moving not only horizontally, but also vertically. This allows visitors to have different viewpoints of a product. Various products benefit from the enhanced point of observation.

Polycarbonate shelves are used to define the corridors. Besides displaying products, the translucency and transparency of the shelves give the visual connection between the outside and the inside, and also between the corridor and the “tables” area. Changeable polycarbonate sheets can be rearranged to emphasize certain products and create a fresh look.

Diagrams
Diagrams
Special know-how is applied in construction of the Polycarbonate shelves as the material came in its own dimension. Therefore, it results in modular system that articulate each polycarbonate sheets together using only uniquely designed teakwood joint made by local craftsmen to hold polycarbonate sheets into sturdy shelves, with the help of metal rods inserted perfectly into gaps between sheet’s structures to reinforce the shelves.

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Store Thailand
Cite: "ROOM Concept Store / Maincourse Architect" 17 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867274/room-concept-store-maincourse-architect/>
