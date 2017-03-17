ROOM Concept Store / Maincourse Architect

+31

Architects Maincourse Architect

Location Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Area 160.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Ketsiree Wongwan

Mechanical Engineering Tann Engineering Consultant

Main Constructor Purichnant Co., Ltd.

M&E Constructor Scriptport Technology Co., Ltd.

Furniture Constructor Duriflex

Lighting Designer Prapavee Kunuchit More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. ROOM Concept Store takes inspiration from the idea of a “designer’s studio”, a place where designs are derived and processed, where visitors explore, experiment, and appreciate creative thinking in an intriguing way.

The challenge is how the store could display these products in harmony without compromising their outstanding identities. The store is located in renovated space with limitation in width and height. Physical challenge of the site is to circulate traffic efficiently within the low-ceiling elongated site.

By dividing the space into three main corridors lengthwise and connecting them sporadically through openings in between, this creates a large space in the center which people can move around. The center space is then elevated to create multi-level platforms that showcase products and double as circulation links between the main corridors. The platforms take shape in the form of the “tables” which visitors can step on, offering visitors a unique store-browsing experience of moving not only horizontally, but also vertically. This allows visitors to have different viewpoints of a product. Various products benefit from the enhanced point of observation.

Polycarbonate shelves are used to define the corridors. Besides displaying products, the translucency and transparency of the shelves give the visual connection between the outside and the inside, and also between the corridor and the “tables” area. Changeable polycarbonate sheets can be rearranged to emphasize certain products and create a fresh look.

Special know-how is applied in construction of the Polycarbonate shelves as the material came in its own dimension. Therefore, it results in modular system that articulate each polycarbonate sheets together using only uniquely designed teakwood joint made by local craftsmen to hold polycarbonate sheets into sturdy shelves, with the help of metal rods inserted perfectly into gaps between sheet’s structures to reinforce the shelves.