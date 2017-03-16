World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Kuwait
  5. Studio Madouh
  6. 2015
  7. Residential Nasima / Studio Madouh

Residential Nasima / Studio Madouh

  • 03:00 - 16 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Residential Nasima / Studio Madouh
Save this picture!
Residential Nasima / Studio Madouh, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

© Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido +31

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

From the architect. Residential Nasima aims to question the essential realization of an ever modernizing and homogenizing surrounding urban context. As Kuwait City moves towards drastic and rapid modernization, the architectural values that should protect the culture, traditions of the city, and the individual are starting to disintegrate. To instigate the debate of preserving culture while allowing progress, rN blends into the city fabric. The parti takes inspiration from the historical natural landscape and urban clusters, while providing a provoking contemporary design solution in contrast to it. 

Save this picture!
Massing Logic - Corner Plot
Massing Logic - Corner Plot
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Residential Nasima sets out to question two typical archetypes seen throughout Kuwait City and the region - standard, rectilinear, symmetrical city plot dimensions, and the abundant use of native stone and white concrete. The design works backwards from the basic volume of the zoning envelope - essentially the cube. Then the monolithic volume is chiseled through a series of cuts informing internal use, sun shading, and access. 

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Plan - Corner Unit
Plan - Corner Unit
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The final design encompasses over 4000 square meters of built area and provides for eight unique residential units. The forceful exterior voids are cut into the building envelope, celebrating a reading of interior program and shading as well as allowing natural light. Individual housing units are in filled into the larger site massing, allowing a medium between privacy and open public views. 

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing Kuwait
Cite: "Residential Nasima / Studio Madouh" 16 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867273/residential-nasima-studio-madouh/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »