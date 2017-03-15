James Corner Field Operations Selected Transform Historic Canal Park in DC Neighborhood of Georgetown

Save this picture! Courtesy of James Corner Field Operations

James Corner Field Operations, the urban design and landscape architecture firm behind the High Line in New York City, has been selected by Georgetown Heritage to complete a similar transformation of a historic canal in the Washington D.C. neighborhood of Georgetown. Working with the National Park Service and the D.C. Office of Planning, the team will design a comprehensive master plan for a one-mile section of the Chesapeake and Ohio National Historical Park (C&O Canal NHP) to update the site from a historic location into a community asset.

“The James Corner Field Operations team brings exceptional ingenuity, boundless energy and extensive experience partnering with cities, parks and community groups to create stunning, lively spaces that reflect each site’s distinct character and maximize its potential to engage people of all ages and cultures,” said Alison Greenberg, Executive Director of Georgetown Heritage.

The full design team, which includes MakeDC, Robert Silman Associates, ETM Associates and Dharam Consulting, will re-envision the already popular section of the canal by seeking input from the community on how best to preserve and improve the park’s unique stone structures, locks, towpath, street crossings and plazas. The aim is to create a master plan that will maximize the park’s educational, recreational and aesthetic potential.

“The National Park Service is thrilled to partner with this distinguished design team—along with Georgetown Heritage, the City and the community—to realize our vision of the C&O Canal as a picturesque, safe and sustainable historical park where people come to have fun and learn about history, science, nature and art,” said Superintendent Kevin Brandt, C&O Canal NHP.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Washington, DC, and the Georgetown community to create a transformative public space that blends historic architecture with rich landscapes to create a world-class and unique destination in the heart of the neighborhood,” said James Corner, founder and director of James Corner Field Operations.

“The Georgetown section of the C&O Canal NHP should be a landmark park for everyone, a lively center for social gatherings, a continuous link for recreation and contemplation, a connector of neighborhoods and networks and a model for urban livability and human health and wellbeing.”

News via James Corner Field Operations.

