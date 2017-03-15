This LEGO-Compatible Tape Will Allow You to Build Structures on Almost Any Surface

As any architect who has played with LEGO can tell you (which, let’s face it, is nearly all of us), one of the most exciting yet struggling steps is just starting off on that tabula rasa of the standard, flat LEGO base. But for anyone looking to build something within the context of their environment, you were flat out of luck. Now, that all may be changing, thanks to a new LEGO-compatible tape, currently being funded on Indiegogo.

Called Nimuno Loops, the tape roll is lined with LEGO block-friendly bumps on one side, and a mild-strength adhesive on the other, giving you the ability to start building on any surface the tape sticks to. The flexible strips can be cut and pulled around corners, into curves, and even onto other objects to turn them into custom LEGO bases. The strength and stickiness of the tape is still a question, but from the teaser video, it certainly seems more than capable of suspending rather large LEGO structures even from 90 degree angles.

The campaign has already reached its goal, but it’s not too late to snag some of the tape for yourself; estimated delivery on the product is expected for this upcoming summer.

Check out the product for yourself, here.

How to Become a LEGO® Architect