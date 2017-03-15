World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lacustrine Pavilion / TAP (Taller de Arquitectura Pública)

Lacustrine Pavilion / TAP (Taller de Arquitectura Pública)

  • 17:00 - 15 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lacustrine Pavilion / TAP (Taller de Arquitectura Pública)
Save this picture!
Lacustrine Pavilion / TAP (Taller de Arquitectura Pública), © Enrique Marquez Abella
© Enrique Marquez Abella

© Enrique Marquez Abella © Enrique Marquez Abella © Enrique Marquez Abella © Enrique Marquez Abella +24

  • Architects

    TAP (Taller de Arquitectura Pública)

  • Location

    Av. Hidalgo, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

  • Design

    Francisco Eduardo Franco

  • Collaborators

    Arat Guillen, Ingrid González, Marbet Salazar, Abraham Guillermo Fonseca.

  • Landscape

    ALMUDENA | Rebeca Franco y Roma Verde

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Enrique Marquez Abella, Cortesía de TAP
Save this picture!
© Enrique Marquez Abella
© Enrique Marquez Abella

From the architect. The Lacustrine Pavilion was born from the idea of ​​generating a space for continuous reflection on our lacustrine past - that historical memory of the city, some of whose fragments we can still observe, feel, touch and experience. Analogous to a microscope, the pavilion is an artifact that will allow us to observe the lake horizon buried by the city.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of TAP
Courtesy of TAP

For its construction, the challenge was to generate a structure that would not interfere with the fountain and that ensured the preservation of the square.
Special emphasis was placed on building with high quality, sustainable, low-maintenance materials. The structure is created from national pine wood from certified sustainable forests and its textile covering is made of cotton cloth.

Save this picture!
© Enrique Marquez Abella
© Enrique Marquez Abella

The structural joints have been designed to be completely demountable by mechanical means, with the idea that they can be assembled with ease and not suffer damage in their disassembly for later transfer to other venues.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of TAP
Courtesy of TAP
Save this picture!
Courtesy of TAP
Courtesy of TAP
Save this picture!
Courtesy of TAP
Courtesy of TAP

The garden, designed in collaboration with Almudena and Huerto Roma Verde, includes a delicate selection of fruits, shrubs, pastures and, of course, flowers emanating from the lake environment. To achieve this, a cultivation system has been designed in which a jute textile pot is proposed. Inside, a series of layers generate an irrigation process that begins when water permeates through the jute, moistening the first layer of the system: a bed of twelve centimeters of tezontle, which serves as a filter paper. Subsequently, the moisture coming from the tezontle layer permeates a second filter of muslin to another layer thirty centimeters thick filled with nutrient rich vegetable soil, in which are planted various fruits and flowers. This process will be observed physically during the Lacustrine Pavilion's stay in the Santa Veracruz square. 

Save this picture!
© Enrique Marquez Abella
© Enrique Marquez Abella

In the framework of the MEXTROPOLI International Festival of Architecture and City, TAP's (Taller de Arquitectura Pública) Lacustrine Pavillion will be installed around and over the water fountain of the Santa Veracruz square. It will see a program of activities that seeks to detonate the criticism and reflection of the attendees through talks, workshops, conversations and concerts.

Save this picture!
© Enrique Marquez Abella
© Enrique Marquez Abella

Under the slogan: Did you know that there was a great lake under us? A Lake City endures between us, TAP (Taller de Arquitectura Pública) proposes the intervention of the Santa Veracruz square, one of the original squares from the era of New Spain. Through an architectural installation as a scaffolding around and on the fountain, it embraces the element and guards in its interior a garden in memory of the old chinampas raised by the city of Tenochtitlan.

Save this picture!
© Enrique Marquez Abella
© Enrique Marquez Abella
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mexico
Cite: "Lacustrine Pavilion / TAP (Taller de Arquitectura Pública)" [Pabellón Lacustre / TAP (Taller de Arquitectura Pública)] 15 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867252/lacustrine-pavilion-tap-taller-de-arquitectura-publica/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »