Fos Bos / Kyncl Schaller Architekten

From the architect. In the green belt of the city, the Professional and Technical High School has been renovated and extended. The design is functional, economical and it responds to social demands.

Comparable to a campus, it comprises of single free-standing buildings in a rural setting. The new extension of the building reinforces the courtyard. Simultaneously, a permeability to the surrounding open space is preserved.

The result is an extension of the existing building to a compact system that consists of distinct but linked volumes. These are are divided into different functional areas. The character of the existing buildings are kept and underlined.