  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. Germany
  5. Kyncl Schaller Architekten
  6. 2013
  Fos Bos / Kyncl Schaller Architekten

Fos Bos / Kyncl Schaller Architekten

  • 15:00 - 27 March, 2017
Fos Bos / Kyncl Schaller Architekten
Fos Bos / Kyncl Schaller Architekten, © KSA Architekten
© KSA Architekten

© KSA Architekten © KSA Architekten © KSA Architekten © KSA Architekten +30

© KSA Architekten
© KSA Architekten

From the architect. In the green belt of the city, the Professional and Technical High School has been renovated and extended. The design is functional, economical and it responds to social demands. 

© KSA Architekten
© KSA Architekten

Comparable to a campus, it comprises of single free-standing buildings in  a rural setting. The new extension of the building reinforces the courtyard. Simultaneously, a permeability to the surrounding open space is preserved. 

© KSA Architekten
© KSA Architekten
© KSA Architekten
© KSA Architekten

The result is an extension of the existing building to a compact system that consists of distinct but linked volumes. These are are divided into different functional areas. The character of the existing buildings are kept and underlined.

© KSA Architekten
© KSA Architekten
Cite: "Fos Bos / Kyncl Schaller Architekten" 27 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867227/fos-bos-kyncl-schaller-architekten/>
