House B / SODA Arhitekti

Architects SODA Arhitekti

Location Zagreb, Croatia

Architect in Charge Vedran Jukić

Area 320.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Ivan Dorotić

Project Team Vedran Jukić, Nikica Kronja, Nikica Kronja, Maša Medoš, Maja Šnajdar

Structural Engineers KAP4; Nikola Miletić , Antonio Šafranko, Jurica Lipovac

Plumbing Dragutin Vukovojac; Josip Lončar

Mechanical Installations Hrastović Inženjering; Dario Hrastović

Electrical Installations ELAG; Renata Gajšak, Darko Žarjev

Building Physics AKFZ; Mateo Biluš

From the architect. The plot for the construction of a family house is situated on the slopes of Medvednica, in the northwestern part of the city. The terrain is an ideal south-facing slope.

The house is located in the longitudinal west-east direction, in order to maximize the benefits od of the south orientation and to allow a view of the city from the entire house. It is designed with a simple gesture of pulling the upper floor volume in a relation to the ground floor volume. This formed two valuable outer spaces as a functional extension of interior of the house - the entrance to the parking lots, which covers the console to the west, and a terrace with a roof garden for parents in the east.

Cantelevered space can be used as a covered dining terrace. The ground floor has a living room, dining room and kitchen, the upper floor consists of sleeping spaces, and the basement is the utilitarian floor. The organization of the house is done around the centrally placed two-storey living room, which is vertically connected with the upper floor gallery, with dining area and the kitchen on the same level and with the exterior through the large glass walls.

Gallery serves as a horizontal connection between parental bedroom and children's rooms and as a playroom. Large windows oriented to the south allow the decline of winter sun rays deep into the house and make passive heating possible. Duplex living room accumulates heat and distributes it to other areas of the house. In the summer, the house is protected from the sun with a pergola and movable blinds.