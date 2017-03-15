Adaptive Reuse of a Former School for Infants / ATELIER SPACE

+30

Architects ATELIER SPACE

Location Middelstegracht 5, 2312 TR Leiden, The Netherlands

Architect in Charge Ronald van der Voort

Area 694.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Brigitte Kroone

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Wassenaarse Bouwmaatschappij More Specs Less Specs

Recently, we completed the adaptive reuse of a former school for infants that was built in Leiden in 1925. The monumental school is now a residence. We maintained all the valuable and historical elements, such as the characteristic tiled floor in the corridor, the premises, the doors, and the sky lights.

All the areas are 4 meters high, and the large windows let in a lot of daylight. What was formerly a children's playground has become a sunny courtyard.

The old school transformed beautifully into a stunning residential space. No major changes were made to the overall structure of the building; all the main areas got a function that is perfectly suitable for that space. One classroom is divided into 3 bedrooms.

In the areas adjacent to the main corridor, the thin concrete floor was replaced by an insulated concrete floor with underfloor heating.

All the roofs have been replaced by insulated roofs. The sky lights were restored, and insulated glass was placed. Additionally, the glass in the wooden window frames was restored with special insulated glass for monuments.

The house is heated and chilled by a heat pump, based on water and air, the electricity is provided by solar panels. The intelligent JUNG KNX building technology embeds living and working worlds into a network of communicating devices. In this way we conveniently regulate lighting, climate, blinds/shutters, security and multimedia.

In the former gym, we created the living, kitchen, and dining areas. The spacious and light space connects beautifully with the courtyard. Because of the narrow profiles of the new steel windows and doors, a lot of light enters the living room, and there’s a wide view of the courtyard.

The black steel windows combine perfectly with the power-floated concrete floor.

On the first floor above the living room, we created a guesthouse. We placed the toilet, the technical area, and the storage room all on one side. The historic wooden rafters are still visible, which is important in creating the right atmosphere.

In the courtyard, we developed a conversation pit with plastered brick banks and planters. This area is partly covered to make the pit more intimate.