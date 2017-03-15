World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. The Netherlands
  5. ATELIER SPACE
  6. 2016
  7. Adaptive Reuse of a Former School for Infants / ATELIER SPACE

Adaptive Reuse of a Former School for Infants / ATELIER SPACE

  • 03:00 - 15 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Adaptive Reuse of a Former School for Infants / ATELIER SPACE
Save this picture!
Adaptive Reuse of a Former School for Infants / ATELIER SPACE, © Brigitte Kroone
© Brigitte Kroone

© Brigitte Kroone © Brigitte Kroone © Brigitte Kroone © Brigitte Kroone +30

Save this picture!
© Brigitte Kroone
© Brigitte Kroone

Recently, we completed the adaptive reuse of a former school for infants that was built in Leiden in 1925. The monumental school is now a residence. We maintained all the valuable and historical elements, such as the characteristic tiled floor in the corridor, the premises, the doors, and the sky lights.

Save this picture!
© Brigitte Kroone
© Brigitte Kroone

All the areas are 4 meters high, and the large windows let in a lot of daylight. What was formerly a children's playground has become a sunny courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Brigitte Kroone
© Brigitte Kroone

The old school transformed beautifully into a stunning residential space. No major changes were made to the overall structure of the building; all the main areas got a function that is perfectly suitable for that space. One classroom is divided into 3 bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Brigitte Kroone
© Brigitte Kroone

In the areas adjacent to the main corridor, the thin concrete floor was replaced by an insulated concrete floor with underfloor heating.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

All the roofs have been replaced by insulated roofs. The sky lights were restored, and insulated glass was placed. Additionally, the glass in the wooden window frames was restored with special insulated glass for monuments.

Save this picture!
© Brigitte Kroone
© Brigitte Kroone

The house is heated and chilled by a heat pump, based on water and air, the electricity is provided by solar panels. The intelligent JUNG KNX building technology embeds living and working worlds into a network of communicating devices. In this way we conveniently regulate lighting, climate, blinds/shutters, security and multimedia.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In the former gym, we created the living, kitchen, and dining areas. The spacious and light space connects beautifully with the courtyard. Because of the narrow profiles of the new steel windows and doors, a lot of light enters the living room, and there’s a wide view of the courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Brigitte Kroone
© Brigitte Kroone

The black steel windows combine perfectly with the power-floated concrete floor.

On the first floor above the living room, we created a guesthouse. We placed the toilet, the technical area, and the storage room all on one side. The historic wooden rafters are still visible, which is important in creating the right atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Brigitte Kroone
© Brigitte Kroone

In the courtyard, we developed a conversation pit with plastered brick banks and planters. This area is partly covered to make the pit more intimate.

Save this picture!
© Brigitte Kroone
© Brigitte Kroone

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Adaptive Reuse The Netherlands
Cite: "Adaptive Reuse of a Former School for Infants / ATELIER SPACE" 15 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867212/adaptive-reuse-of-a-former-school-for-infants-atelier-space/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »