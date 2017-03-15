World
  7. Shibuya Apartment 201 / Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects

Shibuya Apartment 201 / Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects

  • 20:00 - 15 March, 2017
Shibuya Apartment 201 / Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects
Shibuya Apartment 201 / Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects, © Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

© Kaku Ohtaki

© Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

We renovated our apartment building in Shibuya, Tokyo for vacation rental services such as AirBnB.

© Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

We designed this space so that it will be a clean, quiet place for rest, opposite from the feeling of the city its located in and for tourists who will be enjoying all the excitement of Shibuya, one of the most cutting-edge downtown areas in Asia.

© Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

Because a vacation rental involves guests staying longer than in a traditional hotel, the kitchen and other such areas are equipped with the same facilities one would find in a regular home in line with our guests' requests. However, the white table suspended from the ceiling creates a sense of floating mystery in the space, and the benches carved into the walls like a cave provide a sense of calm and relaxation. 

© Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

Our goal in this design is to provide such special elements in order to increase the excitement and enjoyment for our guests and to let them experience things they never would in a normal home.

© Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartment Interiors Japan
Cite: "Shibuya Apartment 201 / Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects" 15 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867211/shibuya-apartment-201-hiroyuki-ogawa-architects/>
