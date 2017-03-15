Shibuya Apartment 201 / Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects

+18

Architects Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects

Location Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Architect in Charge Hiroyuki Ogawa, Erika Okamoto

Area 61.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Kaku Ohtaki

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor TANKS More Specs Less Specs

We renovated our apartment building in Shibuya, Tokyo for vacation rental services such as AirBnB.

We designed this space so that it will be a clean, quiet place for rest, opposite from the feeling of the city its located in and for tourists who will be enjoying all the excitement of Shibuya, one of the most cutting-edge downtown areas in Asia.

Because a vacation rental involves guests staying longer than in a traditional hotel, the kitchen and other such areas are equipped with the same facilities one would find in a regular home in line with our guests' requests. However, the white table suspended from the ceiling creates a sense of floating mystery in the space, and the benches carved into the walls like a cave provide a sense of calm and relaxation.

Our goal in this design is to provide such special elements in order to increase the excitement and enjoyment for our guests and to let them experience things they never would in a normal home.