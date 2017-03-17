World
i

i

i

h

Shibuya Apartment 202 / Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects

  • 20:00 - 17 March, 2017
Shibuya Apartment 202 / Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects
Shibuya Apartment 202 / Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects, © Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

© Kaku Ohtaki

© Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

We renovated our apartment building in Shibuya, Tokyo for vacation rental services such as AirBnB.

© Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

We designed this space so that it will be a clean, quiet place for rest, opposite from the feeling of the city its located in and for tourists who will be enjoying all the excitement of Shibuya, one of the most cutting-edge downtown areas in Asia.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The entire room is designed to be a quiet space like a cave by finishing the walls and ceilings in a dark-colored plaster.

© Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki

The raised floor one step up from the main floor has been covered with a soft, plump carpet to be a comfortable resting space. Neon lights are mounted on the walls, reminding guests of the exciting experiences they will have in the city of Shibuya.

© Kaku Ohtaki
© Kaku Ohtaki
